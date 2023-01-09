Samira’s Network to Host Highly Anticipated Luxury Gala Screening of the Oscars

The annual screening will be hosted on March 12, 2023, and will celebrate a night of awards, entertainment, and more.

UNIVERSAL CITY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Samira's Network is pleased to announce it will be hosting Luxury Gala – a lavish screening of the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023.The Samira’s Network is owned and operated by President, Samira Kazemeni, an internationally renowned producer and award-winning television host who has produced over 300 upscale events. The company is a total solution consulting firm, providing marketing, sales, and public relations solutions for individuals and organizations in any level professionally.Recently, Samira’s Network announced it will once again be hosting the annual Luxury Viewing Gala & Awards – an exclusive, black tie event for the viewing of the Annual Academy Awards, premiering on Sunday, March 12, 2023. The event will be held at the world-renowned Universal Studios and Universal Hilton Hotel and is set to be a dazzling experience where several famous celebrities and personalities will be in attendance.“There’s already been so much talk about Luxury Gala, which is no surprise since it includes a silent auction, red carpet photos, three-course dinner, live music, dance performances, fashion shows – the list goes on,” says Kamen Kreilick, a Brand Ambassador who is supporting Samira’s Network in the promotion of the event. “Tickets are already selling fast, so if you plan on attending, now is the chance to buy your tickets. It will be an evening to remember in so many ways.”For more exciting details about Luxury Gala, or to purchase tickets, please visit https://luxurygala.com/shop/?ref=BDmurVMZ About Samira’s NetworkSince its inception, Samira’s Network has produced over 300 events, including award ceremonies, fashion shows, fundraisers, charities, and publicity for city officials. The company has been hailed as one of the best event organizers in the Greater Los Angeles area and boasts an A-to-Z total event management solution approach that covers planning, implementation, and management.Contact Information