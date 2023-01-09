Commercial and Residential Roofing Company Schulte Roofing Nominated for an Awwards
Schulte Roofing is being recognized for its website by Foundry512.
Time will tell what the judges and community think, but I am extremely proud of this team either way.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new year is already starting off with a bang for Schulte Roofing® as the company recently announced that they were nominated for the Awwards.
This is a prestigious program that recognizes web designers, developers, and agencies all over the world for their extraordinary talents in innovative coding and design.
The nomination was thanks to the work of Foundry512, a popular advertising agency based in Austin, who expertly created Schulte Roofing’s website, which showcased a new, modern, and stylish look to the public.
Foundry512’s team came up with the design after the roofing company approached them to help reinvigorate their brand for a wider audience.
The result was a smooth, innovative UI that better represented Schulte Roofing’s place in the industry as a US top 100 commercial and residential roofing company.
The full Foundry512 team who worked on the website includes:
Aaron Henry - Creative Director
Jesus O. Trujillo - Visual Designer
Griselda Castillo - Copywriter
Camille Allen - Copywriter
Ankit Baveshi - Frontend Developer
Dhiren Vaghani - Backend Developer
Sawyer Richburg - Director of Photography
Since receiving the coveted nomination from Awwards, both Shulte Roofing and Foundry512 can rest easy knowing that experts around the world are acknowledging their hard work
"We're so excited to be nominated by the Awwwards for what we consider the best roofing company website in the country," says Aaron Henry, President at Foundry512. "Time will tell what the judges and community think, but I am extremely proud of this team either way."
Nominees for the Awwards are carefully chosen by a selected jury of top creative designers who follow a strict evaluation system to find the best web designer and developers.
The daily voting process includes a total score based on 4 criteria: 40% points for design, 30% points for usability, 20% points for creativity, and 10% points for content. Once the nominees are chosen, the jury members then vote for the winners.
Thanks to this nomination, the Schulte Roofing website will have a chance to win any of the Awwards titles, which includes Site of the Day, Developer Awards, Site of the Month, or Site of the Year.
