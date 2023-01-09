User Friendly Home Services Acquires Sal's Heating & Cooling

/EIN News/ -- THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- User Friendly Home Services is pleased to announce the acquisition of Sal's Heating & Cooling in North Royalton, Ohio.

"This is a transformative day for our company," said Bruce Howard, CEO of User Friendly Home Services. "Sal and Marilyn, their family, and their entire team have done amazing work in building Sal's Heating & Cooling into a true leader and fixture in the Ohio market. I know everyone at User Friendly Home Services is excited to continue to build and expand upon this excellent foundation."

Salvatore Sidoti Jr. and Marilyn Sidoti, owners of Sal's Heating & Cooling, were also enthusiastic about the new partnership. "Sal Sr. started this journey for us almost 50 years ago. We cannot wait to see the heights this new road with User Friendly Home Services will take us to," said the Sidotis.

Sal Sidoti Sr. established Sal's Heating & Cooling in 1975. Sal Jr., who will remain with the company as President of Sal's Heating & Cooling, now leads the team alongside his wife, Marilyn, who will transition with the company as an Acquisition Specialist. The Sidoti family exemplifies the company's slogan of "No Nonsense Service Since 1975" by providing their customers with unmatched quality and service, offering 24-hour service, including holidays. Under Sal Jr. and Marilyn's leadership, the company has grown beyond their initial offering of heating & cooling services and now provides a full suite including HVAC, indoor air quality, water heater, plumbing, and sewer services.

User Friendly Home Services has extended its national network of HVAC and home service companies to 10 with the Sal's acquisition.

Ohio

- Sal's Heating & Cooling, Plumbing & Sewer

California

- All Seasons Air Conditioning, Plumbing & Heating, Inc

Kentucky

- Legacy Heating & Air Conditioning

- Isabel Heating & Cooling

- Mike Clark Heating, Cooling & Refrigeration

- Milburn Heating and Air Conditioning

- Murry's Heating & Air Conditioning

- AccuTemp Heating & Air Conditioning

- Efficient Air Heating and Cooling

Oklahoma

- User Friendly Home Services, Tulsa

