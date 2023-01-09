Big Brothers Big Sisters Launches Statewide Campaign For Male Mentors
Celebrating National Mentoring Month, BBBS Arizona launches a statewide campaign aimed specifically at Arizona men as the waitlist for boys grows considerably.
Having a great role model in your life is remarkably powerful”PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona (BBBSAZ), along with chapters across the state of Arizona, is leveraging National Mentoring Month to highlight the tremendous demand for male mentors across the state. Potential Big Brothers are urged to step up and support local youth through one-to-one mentoring.
— Laura Capello, President and CEO
“Having a great role model in your life is remarkably powerful,” said Laura Capello, President and CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona. “As people are considering how to make positive changes in the new year, we are encouraging them to make the big resolution to get involved, better themselves and the life of a child. Recruiting volunteers is one of our top priorities and this is a great time for people to get involved.”
BBBSAZ launched the Be Bold Be Big recruitment campaign, designed to be laser-focused on the current need of male mentors, or Big Brothers. While BBBSAZ encourages both female and male Bigs to sign up, the list for young boys waiting to be matched is considerable.
Throughout the month, BBBSAZ will share the importance of mentoring and the tremendously positive impact it can have on the personal growth and development of young people. It will stress the need for males to step up for local youth now more than ever. The Be Bold Be Big campaign will include network television, local radio and digital media across the state of Arizona.
The core model of BBBSAZ is focused on building bridges in communities by connecting one adult with one child and supporting that match at every stage. The organization focuses on a child’s potential, and the role of positive adults in helping children achieve their best possible futures.
Learn more about BBBSAZ or how to get involved at www.bbbsaz.org/bebold.
For more than 65 years, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona has operated under the belief that inherent in every child is the ability to succeed and thrive in life. As the nation’s largest donor and volunteer supported mentoring network, Big Brothers Big Sisters makes meaningful, monitored matches between adult volunteers (“Bigs”) and children (“Littles”), ages six through 18. We develop positive relationships that have a direct and lasting effect on the lives of young people. For more information contact BBBSAZ at 602-264-BIGS or www.bbbsaz.org
Charlotte Shaff
THE MEDIA PUSH
+1 602-418-8534
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube