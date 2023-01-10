Littledata’s GA4 Tracking Supports the Latest Version of Shopify Checkout

Littledata has moved its server-side GA4 tracking out of beta for Shopify merchants—works automatically with the new version of Shopify Checkout.

Since Shopify announced plans to remove Google Tag Manager (GTM) from the checkout, many brands are rushing to find an alternative solution” — Edward Upton, Founder & CEO of Littledata

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Littledata, the ecommerce data platform for modern DTC brands, has moved their server-side GA4 tracking out of beta for Shopify merchants, with complete support for the latest version of the Shopify checkout. The first-party tracking solution now automatically captures conversions, revenue, subscriptions (recurring orders), checkout steps and post-purchase upsells, without the need for Google Tag Manager (GTM) or manual implementation.

As an alpha tester for Google, Littledata was first to market with GA4 tracking for Shopify. But both Shopify and Google have made several changes in 2022 that provided new complexities for sales tracking, customer tracking, and marketing attribution. While there are a growing number of GA4 tracking apps that capture select parts of the customer journey, Littledata is excited to offer complete server-side tracking for Shopify and Shopify Plus that works automatically out of the box. The first cohort of users included subscription skincare brand Geologie, who saved more than 50 developer hours with Littledata’s automated GA4 tracking.

“Since Shopify announced plans to remove Google Tag Manager (GTM) from the checkout, many brands are rushing to find an alternative solution,” says Littledata founder and CEO, Edward Upton. “This coincides well with our launch of complete support for the latest Shopify checkout in GA4. Littledata tracks Shopify checkout steps server-side and automatically sends those events to data destinations such as Google Analytics, Segment and Facebook Ads (via Conversions API). Not only does this work with Shopify’s new restrictions and eliminate the need for additional scripts or manual setups, but it also has the added advantage of tracking pre-checkout events server-side, improving data accuracy.”

Littledata is continuing to urge brands to move to GA4 as soon as possible, as many companies have been procrastinating about making the switch even though Google will be sunsetting Universal Analytics in July 2023.

“This is a pivotal moment for ecommerce analytics,” says Ari Messer, Littledata co-founder and CMO. “GA4 can seem intimidating from the outside, but once you start poking around you’ll find it to be far more powerful and flexible than Universal Analytics. We were the first to market with GA4 tracking, and over the past year we learned a lot from real test cases with top DTC brands on Shopify. We can’t wait to see what merchants do with our new tracking – so far the results focus on finding higher ROI on organic channels while eliminating waste on paid channels.”

Learn more: https://www.littledata.io/app/shopify-ga4