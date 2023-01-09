- Date:
- February 16, 2022
- Time:
- 1:00 PM - 3:30 PM ET
ABOUT THIS WEBINAR
This webinar will:
- Provide a general overview of the Bioresearch Monitoring (BIMO) program
- Discuss Good Clinical Practice (GCP) inspectional processes, compliance evaluation and enforcement, including case examples
- Summarize findings from a recent publication on follow-up inspectional activities after FDA notifies an inspected entity of serious-noncompliance
- Include live Q&A session and a moderated panel discussion
TOPICS COVERED
- Overview of CDER’s GCP BIMO Program
- GCP inspections, including classification criteria, and case examples of serious non-compliance
- Official Action Indicated (OAI) follow-up inspection procedures, findings, and trends
INTENDED AUDIENCE
- Clinical investigators
- Clinical research personnel (e.g., sub-investigators, study coordinators, regulatory specialists)
- Sponsors, Contract Research Organizations (CROs)
- Sponsor-Investigators
- Institutional Review Board (IRBs)
FDA RESOURCES
