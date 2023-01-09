Date:
February 16, 2022
Time:
1:00 PM - 3:30 PM ET

Agenda

ABOUT THIS WEBINAR

This webinar will:

  • Provide a general overview of the Bioresearch Monitoring (BIMO) program
  • Discuss Good Clinical Practice (GCP) inspectional processes, compliance evaluation and enforcement, including case examples 
  • Summarize findings from a recent publication on follow-up inspectional activities after FDA notifies an inspected entity of serious-noncompliance
  • Include live Q&A session and a moderated panel discussion

TOPICS COVERED

  • Overview of CDER’s GCP BIMO Program
  • GCP inspections, including classification criteria, and case examples of serious non-compliance
  • Official Action Indicated (OAI) follow-up inspection procedures, findings, and trends

INTENDED AUDIENCE

  • Clinical investigators
  • Clinical research personnel (e.g., sub-investigators, study coordinators, regulatory specialists)
  • Sponsors, Contract Research Organizations (CROs)
  • Sponsor-Investigators
  • Institutional Review Board (IRBs)

FDA RESOURCES

