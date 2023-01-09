Submit Release
Atlanta Dental Unveils New Logo and Brand Identity

New Logo Captures Company's Growth, Stability and Heritage

/EIN News/ -- DULUTH, Ga., Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlanta Dental announces the unveiling of a new logo and brand identity that supports the company's continued forward motion and digital transformation. Atlanta Dental is one of the nation's leading dental product and technology distributors supporting dentists as they deliver excellent clinical care, while also helping them build a fundamentally strong business. Founded in 1868, Atlanta Dental has grown into a diverse dental distributor with a rich heritage of service to the dental community. 

The new logo is designed to convey four core tenets of Atlanta Dental's long-term success: respect, trust, accountability and innovation. "Our new brand and logo express our commitment to meet our customers where they are, both on and offline and at their greatest point of need. This is consistent with the steps we have taken to innovate our digital strategy while continuing to deliver the highest quality products, technical service and the full support our customers expect," said Gary Kirkus, CEO of Atlanta Dental. 

While the new logo portrays graceful stability, it also serves as a strong anchor for Atlanta Dental's sub-brands.  

"The dental profession and the industry that supports it are continually in a state of transformation," said Tom Richardson, President of Atlanta Dental. "Our new logo represents our desire to contribute to our customers' success as their needs evolve, as well as our partners and our employees who meet and exceed customer expectations on a daily basis."

With its new corporate brand, Atlanta Dental is steadfast in its commitment to the advancement of dentistry and investment in its future. 

Atlanta Dental is independent, privately held, and employee-owned.

 Learn more by visiting AtlantaDental.com.

Contact Information:
Tom Richardson
President
tomrichardson@atlantadental.com
678-584-4830

