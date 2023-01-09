Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,638 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 333,983 in the last 365 days.

Learn Ways To Achieve Measurable And Sustainable Health Results

Guanghuo Lighter Chen’s Book, The Pathway To Health & Energy, Is Available On Amazon

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Learn Ways To Achieve Measurable And Sustainable Health Results

Guanghuo Lighter Chen’s Book, The Pathway To Health & Energy, Is Available On Amazon

For Immediate Release, Worldwide— It has now become easier for people to learn ways to achieve measurable and sustainable health results as Guanghuo Lighter Chen’s Book, The Pathway To Health & Energy, Is Available On Amazon.

The book sheds light on several true and tested methods of Chinese Medicine for addressing diseases, particularly those that may be considered incurable in western treatment methods. The idea behind this book is to share options for people who may think that western medicine is their only choice and to help them treat and manage diseases without the undesirable and unpleasant adverse effects of western medicine.

The Author, Guanghuo Lighter Chen, started off as an entrepreneur in the software sector and later studied at Alhambra Medical University in Southern California. He was diagnosed with Type 2 Diabetes and used the methods shared in this book to manage his ailment. Since then, he has helped thousands of people with various health issues like sleep disorders, blood sugar, blood pressure, digestive problems, and severe migraines. He wants to add to that help by publishing this book.

To place your order, please visit Amazon.
Guanghuo Lighter Chen, Author, The Pathway To Health & Energy.
Phone: 714-998-0128, 310-612-9741, 650-541-6558
Website: https://tomii.us/

Guanghuo Chen
TOMii Healing & Wellness
+ +1 714-998-0128
guanghuo_chen@yahoo.com

You just read:

Learn Ways To Achieve Measurable And Sustainable Health Results

Distribution channels: Energy Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.