Guanghuo Lighter Chen’s Book, The Pathway To Health & Energy, Is Available On AmazonPASADENA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Learn Ways To Achieve Measurable And Sustainable Health Results
For Immediate Release, Worldwide— It has now become easier for people to learn ways to achieve measurable and sustainable health results as Guanghuo Lighter Chen’s Book, The Pathway To Health & Energy, Is Available On Amazon.
The book sheds light on several true and tested methods of Chinese Medicine for addressing diseases, particularly those that may be considered incurable in western treatment methods. The idea behind this book is to share options for people who may think that western medicine is their only choice and to help them treat and manage diseases without the undesirable and unpleasant adverse effects of western medicine.
The Author, Guanghuo Lighter Chen, started off as an entrepreneur in the software sector and later studied at Alhambra Medical University in Southern California. He was diagnosed with Type 2 Diabetes and used the methods shared in this book to manage his ailment. Since then, he has helped thousands of people with various health issues like sleep disorders, blood sugar, blood pressure, digestive problems, and severe migraines. He wants to add to that help by publishing this book.
