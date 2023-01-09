Submit Release
RJC Engineers Appoints New Principals and Associates

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RJC Engineers (RJC), a leading consulting engineering firm, announces the appointment of three Principals and fourteen Associates. Together, they demonstrate the talent, breadth of experience and expertise that RJC has in structural engineering, building science, structural restoration, structural glass engineering, parking facility design, and building energy modelling.

“We are pleased to recognize these individuals not only for the contribution they have made to RJC, but for the benefit they bring to our clients, industry, and communities. Each individual is professional, collaborative, and dedicated to engineering excellence,” shares Jeff Rabinovitch, Chair of RJC Engineers’ Board of Directors.

Celebrating its 75th year, RJC remains 100% employee owned. It is the largest independent employee-owned engineering firm specializing in buildings in Canada. The firm’s legacy of strong succession from generation to generation is how RJC continues to set new standards for design, receive national and international accolades, and be a trusted advisor for clients. These appointments reflect that strong culture of mentorship and commitment to growing strong, dynamic talent from within.

“We know that these people will all play an important role in shaping RJC’s future,” says Rabinovitch. “We are fortunate and proud to welcome them as Principals and Associates in the firm. Congratulations to all.”

RJC welcomes new Principals:

RJC welcomes new Associates:

About RJC Engineers:
RJC Engineers (RJC) is a national, employee owned engineering firm that celebrates creative thinking, prompt service, and technical excellence in the design and maintenance of structures. Bringing the best of RJC to every project for over seven decades, the firm integrates ingenuity and practicality to create success for their clients and their projects. RJC provides structural engineering, structural restoration, building science, parking facility design, structural glass engineering, and building energy modelling services. For more information on RJC’s leadership, projects, services, career opportunities and locations visit www.rjc.ca.

