Families Turn to Hospice Associates For Help With Critically Ill Family Members
The team at Hospice Associates is fully equipped and capable of caring for those even with the most sensitive health conditions.
Words cannot express how grateful our family is for the love and care your members have given to our family. Many thanks for all you have done and continue to do."”METAIRIE, LA, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hospice is a healthcare service that caters to terminally ill patients. Hospice care aims to comfort an elderly patient by reducing pain and suffering from illness. But, the word hospice comes with negative connotations. It is a word that nobody wants to hear because it sounds like giving up or placing the responsibility of family members on someone else. However, hospice care can sometimes be the best option, especially for elderly loved ones, to live the remaining days of their lives. Thus, people need to approach the possibility of hospice programs with an open mind. Holistic practices such as Hospice Associates can be the best choice for many people who are facing the end of their lives.
— Patient's Daughter and Family
In hospice care in New Orleans, patient can spend their remaining days in a stress-free environment. It is like staying in a familiar place, free from the hustle and bustle of the hospital. The good thing is that patients do not have to be in a hospice facility to receive palliative care. Some of them can spend their remaining days in the comfort of their home or a long-term care facility. On the other hand, hospice care from facilities like Hospice Associates also allows the family member to focus on caring for their aging parent or grandparent.
Family can only do so much for a loved one who is terminally ill. Meanwhile, a hospice has a team of experts who can help reduce a patient's pain and suffering. As such, they can spend the rest of their remaining days in comfort. Many patients can also find comfort in knowing that their families can be involved as needed throughout their illnesses without worrying about the financial burden of extended medical costs. The hospice team also helps provide emotional support for all parties involved, which is vital in bringing everyone through this difficult time.
"Words cannot express how grateful our family is for the love and care your members have given to our family. Beginning with my mother for the past year to the three weeks you tended to our father. From everything you provided to tend to their physical needs, to all of the information given to help us take care of our parents. We were very touched by the representation of your office for our father's funeral. Many thanks for all you have done and continue to do."
– Patient's Daughter and Family
A comprehensive plan is a key to ensuring patients are comfortable throughout their remaining days. This includes finding ways for a senior family member to be free from pain, and the family would know what to do next once the patient passes away. This is where having a team of skilled professionals can be helpful. Hospice Associates, New Orleans, and other reputed institutions provide compassionate care to anyone facing an end-of-life illness.
A New Orleans hospice care facility provides 24/7 care and support to patient and their family. The primary focus is to ease anxiety and stress on the patient and their loved ones. This involves comprehensive and interdisciplinary care provided by a team of medical professionals that includes the following:
● Physicians
● Case manager nurses
● Certified medical social workers
● Home health aides
● Chaplains
● Hospice volunteers
Hospice care also aims to understand patients' and their families wants and needs. A hospice team can give a custom care plan to guarantee patients' comfort and well-being by knowing their wishes. It can tailor this plan to meet the patient's clinical, spiritual, and psychological needs and wants. These moments can give the patient and their families that much-needed feeling of security, comfort, and self-respect.
For a lot of families, hospital bills can be overwhelming. However, in hospice care, out-of-pocket costs are reduced. This includes expenses for medications, durable medical equipment, and medical supplies. In addition, Medicaid, Medicare, and private insurance help cover hospice care. The care facilities can even advise patients and their loved ones and ask them to check their insurance first to know what elements of hospice care are covered.
Hospice gives a patient a chance to die with dignity. This means not being hooked on loud machines or checked and prodded by healthcare workers every hour. They also do not have to undergo invasive procedures to prolong their lives. After all, one of the essential elements of hospice care is respecting the patient's wishes. Families can focus on spending time with the patient by placing a loved one in hospice care at Hospice Associates. There is no need for them to deal with all the red tape and extensive procedures in a hospital setting. Instead, they can focus on addressing the physical, emotional, and spiritual needs of elderly loved ones and their families. It is all about making the most of the patient's remaining days.
Guidance and support to the patient's family is also important aspect when it comes to hospice programs. Hospice care providers like Hospice Associates help the patient's family deal with grief and how they go through this challenging time. This can include spiritual and professional counseling from a chaplain and social worker. Once the senior family member passes on, a hospice facility can also offer bereavement and grief counseling. It will even assist them with after-death tasks, such as filing a death certificate.
About Hospice Associates
Founded in 2004 by Dr. Ricardo Febry, Hospice Associates' core mission is to offer a way for the terminally ill to live out their last days without worry so that they can spend their final days at peace and surround by the people they love. It's a modest goal, one that the practice truly believes in. The staff at this facility is truly passionate about giving all their efforts to every patient. They are fully trained to handle any situations or problems that may occur, whether they are physical, emotional, or spiritual.
Hospice Associates of New Orleans
3941 Houma Blvd #1a, Metairie, LA 70006
+1 504-457-2200
Tim Garner
Hospice Associates
+1 504-457-2200
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
YouTube
3 - The Hospice Team