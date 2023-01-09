NH Schoolyard Action Grant Applications Accepted Through January 27

CONTACT:

Megan Woods, NH Fish and Game: (603) 271-0495

Ted Kendziora, US Fish and Wildlife Service: (603) 717-6877

January 9, 2023

Concord, NH –The New Hampshire Partnership for Schoolyard Action is now accepting grant applications for schools with students from pre-kindergarten through grade twelve to help fund nature-based learning projects. These grants are ideal for educators with an idea for a project that involves students enhancing their schoolyard for wildlife habitat, connecting them with the outdoors, and integrating nature into learning that aligns with curricula.

Students of all grade levels benefit from learning outside. Some examples of projects in the past include the establishment of pollinator gardens, the creation of outdoor learning areas, installing solar-powered bird baths, and replanting of school grounds with native plants that enhance wildlife habitat. Other types of projects eligible for support include trail creation, citizen science activities, and bird feeding or watering stations.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s New England Field Office, New Hampshire Project Learning Tree, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, and New Hampshire Audubon have partnered to support Granite State schools through the New Hampshire Partnership for Schoolyard Action Grants. This partnership was created to make it easier for educators to apply for a grant to develop a student-focused project to enhance their school yards in support of nature-based studies. The grant application applies to all four of the partner organizations and greatly simplifies the application process.

Projects or items not eligible for funding include vegetable gardens, staff time, field trips, school grounds landscaping, or purchase of educational supplies unless they are directly related to the project.

Both student and community involvement in planning and on-site work is strongly encouraged. Professional consultation is available for project planning. The Partnership team will be available throughout the entire process to help schools implement their projects.

Schoolyard Action Grant applications are being accepted now through January 27, 2023. Grants of $500 up to $2,500 will be awarded to top applicants. For more information and a grant application, visit https://wildlife.state.nh.us/education/grants.html.