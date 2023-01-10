Hospice Associates Has Various Hospice Programs Available For Patients
With a trained and skilled staff, Hospice Associates is a well-known hospice care provider in New Orleans.
Many Americans die in facilities such as hospitals or nursing homes, receiving care that is not consistent with their wishes. Therefore, older adults must plan and let their caregivers, doctors, or family members know their end-of-life preferences. For example, suppose a more senior person wants to die at home, receiving end-of-life care for pain and other symptoms, and makes this known to healthcare providers and family. In that case, it is less likely that they will die in a hospital receiving unwanted treatments. However, if the person can no longer make healthcare decisions, a caregiver or family member may have to make those decisions. Caregivers have several factors to consider when choosing end-of-life care, including the older person's desire to pursue life-extending treatments, how long they have left to live, and the preferred care setting.

"It means a lot to us to know that your thoughts were with us in our loss. We'd also like to thank you for the lovely card that you sent as an expression of your condolences and for taking such good care of our mom before she passed. It is the thoughtfulness of friends such as you that help us find strength in the days ahead as we think of and miss our Mom."

— Patient's daughter and family
Increasingly, people are choosing hospice care at the end of life. Hospice care in New Orleans focuses on the care, comfort, and quality of life of a person with a severe illness who is approaching the end of life. At some point, it may not be possible to cure a severe disease, or a patient may choose not to undergo specific treatments. Hospice Associates in New Orleans is designed for such situations. The patients beginning hospice care understand that their illness is not responding to medical attempts to cure or slow the disease's progress.
For most patients, hospice care is covered through the Medical Hospice Benefit or other health insurance plan. Medicare defines four distinct levels of hospice care. The four levels of hospice programs defined by Medicare and available at facilities like Hospice Associates are routine home care, continuous home care, general inpatient care, and respite care. A hospice patient may experience all four or only one, depending on their needs and wishes.
● Hospice Care at Home
Once patients have accepted hospice care, they will receive routine care to increase their comfort and quality of life as much as possible. Regular care may include pain management, symptom management, emotional and spiritual counseling for the patient and family, assistance with daily tasks, and nutritional and therapeutic services. Routine hospice care can be provided anywhere, whether in a skilled nursing facility, assisted living facility, memory care, or a home. Care will be intermittent based on the patient's needs.
● Continuous Hospice Care
Sometimes called "crisis care", continuous hospice care may be necessary when a patient experiences a medical crisis or their symptoms require more intensive management. Round-the-clock nursing or extended periods of nursing support during this medical crisis benefit the patient and the family, allowing caregivers to step back from hands-on care and focus on being with their loved one in a family role.
● Inpatient Hospice Care
Inpatient care may be necessary if a patient's symptoms can no longer be managed at home. The goal here is to control severe pain and stabilize symptoms so the patient can return home, if possible. Some patients may spend their final days in an inpatient center as a neutral, safe space to be with family and loved ones.
● Respite Care
Inpatient hospice centers such as Hospice Associates also offer respite care for some patients. These occasional, short-term stays can provide a much-needed break for loved ones providing care at home while allowing patients to receive appropriate, round-the-clock symptom management.
A patient must discuss hospice care options with their doctor. Sometimes, people do not begin hospice care soon enough to take full advantage of its help. Perhaps they wait too long to start hospice and are too close to death. Or, some people are not eligible for hospice care soon enough to receive its full benefit. However, starting hospice early may provide months of meaningful care and quality time with loved ones. In addition, reputed institutions such as Hospice Associates of New Orleans also offer several other comprehensive hospice programs like- pre-hospice care, intravenous therapy, and inpatient care.
Another secondary yet essential benefit of seeking hospice care is that the families of people who receive care through a hospice program are more satisfied with end-of-life care than those who do not have hospice services. Also, hospice recipients are more likely to have their pain controlled and less likely to undergo tests or be given medicines they do not need than those who do not use hospice care.
Choosing a hospice provider is one of the most important decisions a person will make for themselves, a loved one, and their family. Every hospice program must offer the same basic services to patients and their families by law. Certified and accredited facilities such as Hospice Associates meet all quality standards and have full-time physicians on staff.
About Hospice Associates
Founded in 2004 by Dr. Ricardo Febry, Hospice Associates' core mission is to offer a way for the terminally ill to live out their last days without worry so that they can spend their final days at peace and surround by the people they love. It's a modest goal, one that the practice truly believes in. The staff at this facility is genuinely passionate about giving all their efforts to every patient. They are fully trained to handle any situations or problems that may occur, whether they are physical, emotional, or spiritual.
