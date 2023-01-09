Plasma Sterilizers Market To Hit ~USD 900 million by 2033, At a CAGR of ~5% | Antonio Matachana, S. A. Getinge AB

Research Nester

Plasma sterilizers market is estimated to garner a revenue of USD 900 Million by the end of 2033 by growing at a CAGR of ~5% By 2033

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATE, January 9, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Plasma Sterilizers Market Key InsightsDuring the forecast period of 2023-2033, the global plasma sterilizers market is expected to reach an estimated value of ~USD 900 Million by 2033, by expanding at a CAGR of ~5%. The market further generated a revenue of ~USD 580 Million in the year 2022. Major key factors propelling the growth of plasma sterilizers market worldwide are the Rising Infections acquired in hospitals and rising demand for sterilization equipment following the outbreak of COVID-19 for primary infections.Market Definition of Plasma SterilizersThe process of sterilization by plasma is called oxidation. All microorganisms are deactivated by the plasma’s chemical reaction. Hydrogen peroxide molecules are converted to free radicals, which are highly unstable at high temperatures. A variety of medical equipment can be sterilized safely and effectively by plasma sterilizers that use hydrogen peroxide gas plasma technology. The plasma sterilization of medical instruments ensures proper cleaning in order to prevent infection. As a result of the absence of expensive vacuum equipment and toxic chemicals required for plasma disinfection and sterilization, the process is both environmentally safe and inexpensive.Get Full Details/Download a Sample Report@ https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-4386 Global Plasma Sterilizers Market: Growth DriversThe growth of the global plasma sterilizers market can majorly be attributed to the increasing prevalence of hospital acquired infections (HAIs). In a survey, 107,600 patients were found to be affected by HAIs, most of whom were over the age of 50. The majority of the participants were males. HAIs were reported by 25% of patients, and they were reported by 7% per 1000 patient-days. The outbreak of COVID-19 has contributed to a surge in the demand for sterilization equipment in hospitals and other healthcare settings. Moreover, in developing countries, hospitals are increasingly treating patients for long periods of time, increasing the risk of bloodstream infections, urinary tract infections, and ventilator-associated pneumonia. Furthermore, innovative product launches by key manufacturers are expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. For instance, a versatile, intuitive and easy-to-use steam sterilizer has been launched by Getinge AB, called the Getinge Solsus 66. It meets all applicable standards and uses a pass-through design to reduce cross-contamination risk.The global plasma sterilizers market is also estimated to grow majorly on account of the following:Initiatives taken by the government to control HAIsIncreasing geriatric populationRise in the incidence of a variety of diseasesTechnological advancementsNumerous surgical procedures performed on a large scaleGlobal Plasma Sterilizers Market: Restraining FactorA lack of sterilization capability for liquids, powders, and absorbent as well as requiring the load to be packaged in specific synthetic materials are factors expected to be the major hindrance for the growth of the global plasma sterilizers market during the forecast period.For more insights on the market share of various regions: https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-4386 Global Plasma Sterilizers Market SegmentationBy Source Gas (Hydrogen Peroxide Gas, Oxygen Gas, Nitrogen Gas and Others)The hydrogen peroxide gas segment, amongst all the other segments, is anticipated to garner the largest revenue by the end of 2033. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the increased international trade in hydrogen peroxide gas. According to a report by the International Trade Center (Trademap), the value of hydrogen peroxide gas exported increased from USD 735,011 thousand in 2019 to USD 864,800 thousand in 2021. Furthermore, plasma sterilizers provide numerous advantages over traditional sterilization methods, including the ability to sterilize a variety of gases.By Temperature (Low-temperature, and High-temperature)By Chamber Capacity (<100 L, 100-200 L and, > 200 L)By Application (Sterilization, Disinfection and Others)By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, and Ambulatory Surgery Centers)By RegionThe North America plasma sterilizers market is anticipated to hold the largest market share by the end of 2033 among the market in all the other regions on account of increasing number of hospitalizations in the region. It was observed that there were approximately 6% of American citizens hospitalized at least once in 2018. Furthermore, advancements in technology, a large number of key players, the demand for sterilization technologies, an increasing geriatric population, a growing number of diseases, as well as a rise in healthcare expenditures are expected to drive the plasma sterilizers market in North America. Approximately 19.7% of the country’s GDP will go towards healthcare in 2020, according to a report by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.The market research report on global plasma sterilizers also includes the market size, market revenue, Y-o-Y growth, and key player analysis applicable for the market in North America (U.S., and Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC (Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), and Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).Get a Sample Copy Of This Report With Graphs and Charts: https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-4386 Key Market Players Featured in the Global Plasma Sterilizers MarketSome of the key players of the global plasma sterilizers market are Antonio Matachana, S. A., ASP Global Manufacturing GmbH, Cisa Production S.r.l. Unipersonale, Getinge AB, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., HUMAN MEDITEK CO., LTD., Steelco S.p.A., STERIS plc, VitroSteril, H.W. Andersen Products Ltd., and others.About Research NesterResearch Nester, which is a leading service provider for strategic market research and consulting services, aims to provide unbiased, unparalleled market insights and industry analysis. These analyses help conglomerates, executives, and industries to take wise decisions for their businesses as well as for their future marketing strategy, expansion and investment among others. We believe that our expertise in the field of market research can help businesses to expand to its new horizon. Our team of research analysts can provide businesses a right guidance at the right time, while our out of box thinking helps our clients to take wise decision in order to avoid future uncertainties.

