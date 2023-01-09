Automotive Skid Plate Market will grow to USD 214.4 billion by 2030 : GreyViews

Automotive Skid Plate Market Size By Vehicle Type (ATVs, SUVs, Pickup Trucks, Adventure Motorcycles, and Military Vehicles), By Sales Channel (OEM and Aftermarket), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2030.

/EIN News/ -- Pune India, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the automotive skid plate market is operating and is predicted to expand soon. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the automotive skid plate market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

Get Sample Copy of This Report @ https://greyviews.com/reports/automotive-skid-plate-market/298/request-sample

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the vehicle type, sales channel and region. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities, and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global automotive skid plate market are All-Pro, PELFREYBILT, RCI Metalworks, Setina Manufacturing Company, Relentless Off-Road Fabrication, Offroad, and BudBuilt among other. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide automotive skid plate market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

A piece of abrasion-resistant material called a skid plate is attached to the undercarriage of a car to protect it from harm when it makes contact with the ground or is in close proximity to it. The most common application of automotive skid plates is to safeguard the vehicle from damage when off-roading. Auto skid plates are used to protect the engine, gearbox, gasoline tank, transfer cases, differentials, control arms, and many other vital components of the car due to their ability to stop damage. The longevity of an automobile is increased by using skid plates. To give a car an off-road appearance without actually being an off-road vehicle, fake automobile skid plates are now attached to the underneath of the car, giving it a sporty and attractive appearance. In order to give a longer life cycle due to the increasing amount of dirt and debris on the ground that automotive skid plates are exposed to, the typical substance of steel is replaced with other materials like plastic or fiberglass. Effective laser-cutting production, which enables manufacturers to reduce the number of vent system holes and so prevent the engine from overheating, is another factor driving the growth of automotive skid plates.

Enquiry Before Buying This Report @ https://greyviews.com/inquiry/298

Scope of Automotive Skid Plate Market Report

Report Metric Information Study Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Market Share Unit USD Billion Segments Covered Vehicle Type, Sales Channel and Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa Major Players All-Pro, PELFREYBILT, RCI Metalworks, Setina Manufacturing Company, Relentless Off-Road Fabrication, Offroad, and BudBuilt among other

Segmentation Analysis

The SUVs segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The vehicle type segment is ATVs, SUVs, pickup trucks, adventure motorcycles, and military vehicles. The SUVs segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. According to the entire automotive industry, consumer demand is migrating away from sedans and high-end hatchbacks and toward the SUV category of vehicles. Skid plates are a crucial component for SUVs because off-road driving is a common activity. SUV availability, demand, and easy financing options are all on the rise. It is anticipated that over the forecast period, factors including safeguarding a vehicle's essential parts and a rise in vehicle longevity would encourage the growth of this market sector.

The OEM segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The sales channel segment is OEM and aftermarket. The OEM segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The growing availability of bumper skid plates as OEM fitments in small SUVs and crossovers is one of the major developments in the automotive skid plate market. The automobile skid plates market is expected to expand over the forecast period as a result of this tendency.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the automotive skid plate include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

The North America region witnessed a major share. The market's dominant position is largely attributed to factors including growing interest in off-road vehicles, tourism, off-road racing, and adventure enthusiasts. Additionally, one of the primary factors contributing to the market expansion for automobile skid plates in this region may be the rising popularity of adventure motorcycles.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany's automotive skid plate market size was valued at USD 6.02 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 7.56 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 2.9% from 2023 to 2030. Adventures and other recreational activities are attracting a growing number of consumers. Due to factors like rising disposable income, increased awareness of leisure activities, and growth in off-road enthusiasts, the market for off-road motorcycles has grown in this region.

China

China’s automotive skid plate market size was valued at USD 10.88 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 14.8 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2023 to 2030. The invention and advancement of the automobile manufacturing technology to produce more stylish and functional skid plates are one of the region's current trends in the automotive skid plate market.

India

India's automotive skid plate market size was valued at USD 9.52 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 12.5 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2023 to 2030. Due to factors like the rising demand for pickup trucks, sport-utility vehicles (SUV), and crossovers as well as the high popularity of recreational vehicles and the presence of varied terrains, mountains, and rocky surfaces, the automotive skid plate market in this region will expand significantly over the course of the forecast period.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of the automotive skid plate market is mainly driven owing to the rising demand for automobiles.

Buy Now Full Report @ https://greyviews.com/checkout/298/single_user_license

Contact Us

Rocky Shah

GreyViews

Pune India

Phone: (+44) 162-237-1047

Email: sales@greyviews.com

Web: https://greyviews.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Browse Related Reports:

Autonomous Delivery Robots Market Size By Product (Semi-Autonomous Robots and Fully Autonomous Robots), By Application (Hospitality, Retail, Logistics, Healthcare, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/autonomous-delivery-robots-market/362

Pedestrian Protection System Market Size by Type (Passive Pedestrian Protection System and Active Based Pedestrian Protection System), By Component (Control Unit, Cameras, Sensors, Actuator and Others), By Distribution Channel (Aftermarket and OEM) Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/pedestrian-protection-system-market/313

Automotive Skid Plate Market Size By Vehicle Type (ATVs, SUVs, Pickup Trucks, Adventure Motorcycles, and Military Vehicles), By Sales Channel (OEM and Aftermarket), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/automotive-skid-plate-market/298

Automotive Filter Paper Market Size By Application (Fuel Filter Paper, Air Filter Paper and Oil Filter Paper), By Material (Synthetic Fiber, Cellulose Fiber and Others), By Vehicle Type (HCV, LCV and Passenger Cars), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/automotive-filter-paper-market/297

Automotive ABS and ESC Market Size By Technology (Electronic Stability Control, Three-Channel Antilock Braking System and Four-Channel Antilock Braking System), By Sales Channel (Aftermarket and OEM), By Vehicle Type (Heavy Commercial Vehicle, Compact Vehicle, Luxury Vehicle, Mid-Sized Vehicle, Premium Vehicle, and Commercial Vehicle), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/automotive-abs-and-esc-market/296

Tyre Inflators Market Size By Type (24 V and 12 V), By Application (Repair Store, Household, and Automotive Manufacturers), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/tyre-inflators-market/286

Automotive Tensioner Market Size By Product Type (Idler Pulley and Automatic Belt Tensioner), By Vehicle Type (Commercial Vehicle, and Passenger Vehicle), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/automotive-tensioner-market/285

Automotive Microcontrollers Market Size by Vehicle Type (Electric Vehicle Types, Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles), By Application (Infotainment & Telematics, Powertrains & Chassis, Body Electronics and Safety & Security Systems), By Technology (Blind Spot Detection, Park Assist System, Tire Pressure Monitoring System and Adaptive Cruise Control), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/automotive-microcontrollers-market/284

Valve Cover Gasket Market Size By Type (Cork Valve Cover Gasket, Liquid Gaskets, Formed Rubber Gaskets, Thermostat Gasket, Aircraft Gaskets, and Aluminium Gaskets), By Application (Commercial Vehicle, Light Commercial Vehicle, and Passenger Vehicle), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/valve-cover-gasket-market/283