Sustained Acoustic Medicine Enables Student-Athletes to Recover in the Classroom While Meeting Their Academic Obligations

The device's ease of use permits players to wear sam® for long periods discreetly, allowing athletes to attend class while maintaining 100% treatment compliance during recovery.

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A Texas collegiate football program is taking advantage of sustained acoustic medicine (sam®), a low-intensity, long-duration ultrasound treatment developed by ZetrOZ Systems. Injured athletes are utilizing the device while in class, allowing them to recover from injury and get the full benefit of the recommended one-hour treatment time without sacrificing attendance.

A representative from the ZetrOZ Systems sports medicine team visited the organization to discuss the sam® device. One account involved a wide receiver at the college who suffered from plantar fasciitis. His trainer put him on a treatment using the sam®x1 wireless unit, allowing him to attend team lunches and class while undergoing the full hour of treatment time.

An innovation in wearable health technology, sam® is a wearable, mechanobiological device that delivers high-frequency sound waves to the affected area, helping to increase blood flow while reducing inflammation and swelling. The increased oxygenated hemoglobin at the injury site removes cytokine enzymes and cellular waste and can be particularly useful for treating injuries such as strains, sprains, and muscle tears, as well as chronic conditions such as tendonitis and bursitis.

In addition to its anti-inflammatory effects, long-duration ultrasound therapy has also been found to reduce pain, improve mobility, and accelerate tissue repair. It is generally considered a safe and non-invasive treatment option with few side effects.

Backed by over 30 clinical studies, the sam® device was developed from research funded by the National Institute of Health and the U.S. Department of Defense to provide effective soft tissue healing and reduce the use of narcotics and invasive treatments.

To learn more, visit zetroz.com.

About ZetrOZ Systems

ZetrOZ Systems is leading healing innovations in sports medicine and developing wearable bioelectronic devices for the delivery of sustained acoustic medicine (sam®). Researched and funded by the federal government, ZetrOZ is built on proprietary medical technology of +46 patents and is the exclusive manufacturer and developer of sam®, a product line designed for the treatment of acute and chronic musculoskeletal conditions.

