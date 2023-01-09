Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,646 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 334,105 in the last 365 days.

Ad Hoc Committee to Elaborate a UN Cybercrime Convention Fourth Negotiating Session at the United Nations in Vienna, Austria

The fourth negotiating session of the Ad Hoc Committee (AHC) to elaborate a UN cybercrime convention will convene at the United Nations in Vienna, Austria from January 9 to 20. This session will entail negotiations on the chapters covering criminalization, general provisions, and procedural measures and law enforcement. These are available on the AHC website. Ambassador (ret.) Deborah McCarthy, the U.S. Lead Negotiator for the AHC, will serve as the U.S. head of delegation. The United States continues to seek a broad consensus for a narrowly focused criminal justice instrument which respects human rights and supports civil society engagement, and which advances international cooperation to fight cybercrime.

For further information, please e-mail INL-PAPD@state.gov or follow INL on Twitter. Further details about AHC are available on the UN cybercrime website.

You just read:

Ad Hoc Committee to Elaborate a UN Cybercrime Convention Fourth Negotiating Session at the United Nations in Vienna, Austria

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.