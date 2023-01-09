Ad Hoc Committee to Elaborate a UN Cybercrime Convention Fourth Negotiating Session at the United Nations in Vienna, Austria

The fourth negotiating session of the Ad Hoc Committee (AHC) to elaborate a UN cybercrime convention will convene at the United Nations in Vienna, Austria from January 9 to 20. This session will entail negotiations on the chapters covering criminalization, general provisions, and procedural measures and law enforcement. These are available on the AHC website. Ambassador (ret.) Deborah McCarthy, the U.S. Lead Negotiator for the AHC, will serve as the U.S. head of delegation. The United States continues to seek a broad consensus for a narrowly focused criminal justice instrument which respects human rights and supports civil society engagement, and which advances international cooperation to fight cybercrime.

