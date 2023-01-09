Submit Release
Previewing the US and global economies in 2023

By Gian Maria Milesi-Ferretti, David Dollar

Host David Dollar and Gian Maria Milesi-Ferretti, a senior fellow in Economic Studies, anticipate key trends in the U.S. and global economies. What’s the inflation picture and forecast for growth in the U.S.? What economic conditions will prevail in Europe, China, and Latin America? And what can poor, low-income, and emerging economies expect in the new year?

