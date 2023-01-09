/EIN News/ -- Wolters Kluwer acquires NurseTim

Enhances portfolio of nursing education solutions

Alphen aan den Rijn, January 9, 2023 — Wolters Kluwer Health today announced it has signed and completed an agreement to acquire NurseTim, a US-based provider of nursing education solutions.

NurseTim will become part of Wolters Kluwer’s Health Learning, Research & Practice (HLRP) business, which includes nursing education and practice solutions that help ensure students are ready for practice and nurses are prepared to deliver better patient care and outcomes.

NurseTim’s NurseThink provides a set of test preparation tools for faculty and students to prepare candidates for the Next Generation National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX) in the U.S. In addition, the company provides hands-on nurse faculty training through conferences and webinars.

“Combining our nursing education portfolio and NurseTim will create a comprehensive suite of solutions that generates greater value for our customers,” commented Julie Stegman, Vice President of the Health LRP Nursing Segment at Wolters Kluwer. “NurseTim’s focus on faculty preparation and nurse clinical judgement training aligns well with our existing focus on ensuring nurses are clinically competent and prepared to practice.”

“For over 15 years, NurseTim has been known as a leader in innovation in nursing education and practice readiness. Through the creation of strategies and tools that are accessible to faculty and students, NurseTim is ushering the industry into a new era. We are excited by Wolters Kluwer’s proven success with its Lippincott solutions and positive impact on the profession. This track record and our shared commitment to nursing program outcomes and student success make it a good fit for the next phase of growth for NurseTim,” commented Tim Bristol, CEO, NurseTim Inc.

NurseTim, founded in 2008, is based in Minneapolis MN and employs 48 professionals. Wolters Kluwer expects the investment to deliver a return on invested capital (ROIC) above its weighted average cost of capital (8%) within 3-5 years and expects the transaction to have an immaterial impact on adjusted earnings.

