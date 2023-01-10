A Keyword Research SEO Company

Submit Release
KOLKATA, WB, INDIA, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Content Spotlight is a SEO Company in Kolkata. It is also one of the recognised writing and editing companies based out of Kolkata, India. It is a publishing house that publishes content targetting the target audience and specific to the niche. It is a SEO company in India that serves all industries across all verticals. It serves small, medium and large enterprises and is considered as one of the leading SEO agencies to work with. It also works with digital marketing agencies to produce evergren content for its clients. It produces content ranging from 500 to 10,000 words.

Content Spotlight specializes in keyword research and Technical, Off Page and On Page SEO. It focuses on keyword research and uses various tools and technologies to produce the desired SEO services. It improves SEO score and considers all aspects of Technical and Performance aspects of a website to improve core web vitals, insights for mobile and desktop and website speed. It is a CRO focused SEO service provider in Kolkata, India and rated highly in the industry. It has gained lot of industry recognitions and has been featured in Yahoo.

Content Spotlight is one stop solution to all problems related to website speed, optimization, branding and strategy. Content Spotlight started its services in Nov, 2021 and has expanded since then. It has acquired clients globally including finance, technology, education and tourism.

Somnath Roy
Content Spotlight
+91 98314 05832
info@contentspotlight.org

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media


