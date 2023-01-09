Missing Woman Rescued in Salisbury

CONTACT:

Sgt. Heidi Murphy

603-744-5470

January 9, 2023

Salisbury, NH – On Friday, January 6, 2023, at approximately 5:05 p.m., the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department was notified of a missing woman in Salisbury, NH. Monique Olson, 54, of Salisbury was dropped off along Warner Road by her husband in a wooded area at 3:50 p.m. She wanted to find some pine branches and wood pieces to use for home decoration. Her husband had planned to stay in the car and wait. When she didn’t return at dusk he went to look for her. Unfortunately he was unable to locate Olson and called for assistance.

NH Fish and Game Conservation Officers and two NH State Police Troopers responded to the scene. Fortunately, it had snowed for most of the day which provided good tracking. Conservation Officers were able to follow Olson’s tracks until they located her approximately one mile from where she started. Monique was cold and wet, but uninjured. She was appreciative as she didn’t know how to get back to the road and didn’t have any light source. Olson was safely brought back to Warner Road arriving at approximately 6:30 p.m.

Even though you might be planning for a quick outing, be prepared for the unexpected by bringing extra food, water, clothing, and lights. For information regarding the HikeSafe program visit www.hiksafe.com. For additional information regarding the New Hampshire Outdoor Council visit www.nhoutdoorcouncil.org.