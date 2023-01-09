Global Veterinary Consumables Market Report By Size, Shares, Growth | Will Generate Revenue Of USD 2.84 bn By 2028
The global veterinary consumables market size was worth around USD 1.72 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 2.84 billion by 2028SUITE N202, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global veterinary consumables market cap is anticipated to grow significantly owing to the rising research activities toward understanding and treating animal diseases. Some of these diseases do not stay limited to just animals but may pass on to humans as well, with Covid-19 being the latest example. The research activities have gained higher momentum post-2020 because of the global economic and sociological impact the virus had on the world population. Research scholars have estimated that around 6 out of every 10 infectious diseases in humans have animal origins. These diseases have turned out to be fatal in many situations. The global veterinary consumables market is dominated by players like Midmark Corporation, Avante Health Solutions, Smiths Medical, Suntech Medical Inc., Vetland Medical Sales and Services, B.Braun Melsungen AG, and Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.
The global veterinary consumables market is segmented based on type, animal type, product, and region.
By type, the global market is divided into reusable and disposable. Owing to the cost-effectiveness and efficiency of reusable products, the largest global market share is held by products with higher reusability with global market domination of over 80%.
Based on animal type, the global market segments are companion animals and livestock animals. The largest share in the global market was held by companion animals in 2021 resulting due to higher adoption trends of companion animals or pets. In the USA, in 2020, expenditure on companion animals grew by USD 6 billion over the previous year. The livestock animals segment is also anticipated to grow significantly due to the increased efforts of private and public institutes toward animal welfare.
Based on product, the global market segments are ventilator supplies, anesthesia supplies, imaging supplies, monitoring supplies, and others. Anesthesia supplies dominated the global market in 2021 owing to the wide application of these supplies ranging from medication, surgical procedures, or neutering. In 2019, the UK witnessed over 80% of domesticated dogs being neutered including both males and females
Global Veterinary Consumables Market Overview
Veterinary medicine is the science of preventing and treating disorders, illnesses, and other health factors related to animals. A veterinary physician or veterinarians also play a crucial role in advocating and promoting aspects of animal care while providing their expertise in proper animal care to their owners. Veterinary consumables are substances that are used during the process of providing medical aid to animals and are a critical part of the whole treatment plan. Just like in the case of human-health welfare, there are certain standards that veterinary consumables would meet before being used on actual animals.
The products include substances like anesthesia machines, digital X-rays, IV pumps, portable ultrasound scanners, veterinary stethoscopes, and other disposable items like gloves, syringes, paper gowns, surgical packs, and others. Consumption of veterinary equipment and products has been increasing drastically owing to the rising trend of animal breeding for personal or commercial use.
Due to a better understanding of zoonotic diseases, veterinarians are now able to treat the relatively new medical conditions in animals efficiently which is expected to drive the demand for veterinary consumables. The growth is expected to be aided by the emergence of a higher number of clinics and facilities providing excellent medical care.
The absence of sufficient skilled professionals may restrict the global market growth. The growing number of facilities providing medical care is expected to provide opportunities for global market expansion. Poor animal-healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies is anticipated to challenge market growth.
This review is based on a report by Zion Market Research, titled "Global Veterinary Consumables Market By Animal Type (Companion Animal, And Livestock Animal), By Product (Ventilator Supplies, Anesthesia Supplies, Imaging Supplies, Monitoring Supplies, And Others), By Type (Reusable, And Disposable), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028."
Recent Developments:
►In April 2021, Vetspire was purchased by the Pathway Vet Alliance to bring evolutions in the field of veterinary care. Pathway Vet Alliance is a globally dominating veterinary management group providing its services to pets across 400 locations in the USA. Vetspire is an artificial intelligence-driven platform meant for recording medical data and related practices.
►In February 2021, American Veterinary Group (AVG) and Oak Hill Capital, a middle-market equity firm based in New York entered into a partnership, marking Oak Hill’s record of building an empire of veterinary services post other ventures including Butler Schein and VetCor.
►In August 2021, Ethos Veterinary Health was acquired by National Veterinary Associates, an international community of over 1200 veterinary hospitals. With the new change, Ethos can now provide scientifically-driven services to its clients.
►In May 2021, Rarebreed Veterinary Partners, a digital and technology-rich veterinary services platform, announced that it has successfully closed another round of funding that was led by the current vendors Trilantic North America and Halle Capital Management, both of which are private quality firms. This will aid Rarebreed plants for further acquisitions.
Global Veterinary Consumables Market Demand
The demand for veterinary consumables is higher in facilities that majorly cater to the needs of animals in a commercial set-up owing to the poor conditions they live associated with nutritional and physiological impact on the animals. This ultimately leads to a higher rate of infection in such animals which sometimes gets transferred to the human population. As per the National Library of Medicine, around 75% of the recent human pathogens that are reported over the last 25 years have origins in animals. These numbers are an indication of why animal welfare is critical for human health as well. With this realization, there has been a significant shift in the trend towards taking animal health seriously which is also aided by the rise in the number of such healthcare providers.
Covid-19 harmed the global market growth trend which is anticipated to have declined by around 2.8% in 2020 as compared to its growth rate in 2019. The dip was majorly driven due to the closure of veterinary clinics and treatment facilities. The demand for veterinary consumables decreased because of government regulation toward using all available resources for the products of medical equipment that aided the treatment of Covid-19 patients while putting a temporary halt on all other sectors, at least for a few months.
Veterinary Consumables Market: Geographical Analysis
North America is projected to generate the highest global veterinary consumables market revenue owing to the excellent animal healthcare infrastructure in the region. The veterinary facilities in regions like the USA and Canada are equipped with exceptional technologies aiding medical treatments for different diseases. The regional growth is projected to gain momentum owing to the presence of multiple producers of veterinary consumables with the demand for their products on a global level. The manufacturers are undertaking multiple strategic adoptions like mergers and acquisitions, and partnerships with hospital facilities to generate higher revenue. Europe may grow significantly because of a higher companion-animals adoption rate resulting in a willingness to spend more on the welfare of their pets. Asia-Pacific is showing signs of a lucrative market for growth because of the increasing livestock population in countries like India and China for commercial and personal use.
