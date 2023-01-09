Global Magnetorheological Fluid Market – Forecasts to 2028
Lord Corporation, Arus MR Tech, Liquid Research Limited, QED Technologies, Industrial Metal Powders (India) Pvt. Ltd., CK Materials Lab Co., Ltd., Ioniqa Technologies, MRF-ENGINEERING, Kolektor Group, and Akebono Brake Industry Co., Ltd. among others, are some of the key players in the global magnetorheological fluid market.
/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Magnetorheological Fluid Market is expected to grow from USD 1.6 billion in 2023 to reach USD 6.5 billion by 2028 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 20.8% from 2023 to 2028.
The demand for magnetorheological fluid is increasing due to the adoption of fluid-based suspension systems, the rising progress in the robotic industry, and the flourishing automotive and aerospace industry.
Browse 153 Market Data Tables and 113 Figures spread through 185 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Magnetorheological Fluid Market - Forecast to 2028’’
Key Market Insights
- As per the type outlook, synthetic hydrocarbon oil is expected to be the largest segment in the global magnetorheological fluid market from 2023 to 2028
- As per the application outlook, the automotive segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global magnetorheological fluid market from 2023 to 2028
- The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing segment in the market
- North America has the largest share in the market during the forecast period of 2023-2028.
- Lord Corporation, Arus MR Tech, Liquid Research Limited, QED Technologies, Industrial Metal Powders (India) Pvt. Ltd., CK Materials Lab Co., Ltd., Ioniqa Technologies, MRF-ENGINEERING, Kolektor Group, and Akebono Brake Industry Co., Ltd. among others, are some of the key players in the global magnetorheological fluid market
Request for a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/magnetorheological-fluid-market-3912
By Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Silicon Oil
- Mineral Oil
- Synthetic Hydrocarbon Oil
- Paraffin Oil
- Hydraulic oil
- Others
By Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Electrical and Electronics
- Automotive
- Building and Construction
- Military
- Defense
- Medical
- Others
By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Singapore
- Vietnam
- Rest of APAC
Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Chile
- Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Israel
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
Contact: Yash Jain
Director- Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory
Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com
Phone Number: +1 6026667238
Contact: Yash Jain Director- Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com Phone Number: +1 6026667238 Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com