Global Magnetorheological Fluid Market – Forecasts to 2028

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Magnetorheological Fluid Market is expected to grow from USD 1.6 billion in 2023 to reach USD 6.5 billion by 2028 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 20.8% from 2023 to 2028.



The demand for magnetorheological fluid is increasing due to the adoption of fluid-based suspension systems, the rising progress in the robotic industry, and the flourishing automotive and aerospace industry.

Key Market Insights

As per the type outlook, synthetic hydrocarbon oil is expected to be the largest segment in the global magnetorheological fluid market from 2023 to 2028

As per the application outlook, the automotive segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global magnetorheological fluid market from 2023 to 2028

The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing segment in the market

North America has the largest share in the market during the forecast period of 2023-2028.

Lord Corporation, Arus MR Tech, Liquid Research Limited, QED Technologies, Industrial Metal Powders (India) Pvt. Ltd., CK Materials Lab Co., Ltd., Ioniqa Technologies, MRF-ENGINEERING, Kolektor Group, and Akebono Brake Industry Co., Ltd. among others, are some of the key players in the global magnetorheological fluid market





By Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Silicon Oil

Mineral Oil

Synthetic Hydrocarbon Oil

Paraffin Oil

Hydraulic oil

Others

By Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Electrical and Electronics

Automotive

Building and Construction

Military

Defense

Medical

Others



By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA





Contact: Yash Jain

Director- Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

