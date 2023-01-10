Submit Release
NYC Therapeutic Wellness Releases Guide on Decision-Making

MANHATTAN , NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NYC Therapeutic Wellness, a mental health practice in Manhattan, released a new guide on how to make a major decision. The guide provides expert insight into how to approach a difficult decision and make a confident, beneficial choice.

The therapist guide suggests developing a decision-making process and includes an example of a 7-step process, which includes:

1) Manage Stress: Mindfulness, exercise, relaxation, and other stress-reduction techniques can help the individual reduce feelings of pressure and make decisions with more clarity and peace.

2) Recognize Emotions: Fear, sadness, excitement, and other strong emotions can impact the decision-making process. People should take time to recognize and evaluate emotions before jumping into a major decision.

3) Explore All Options: Sometimes there are more than two alternatives to choose from. As part of the decision-making process, individuals should contemplate if there are any other options to consider.

4) Seek Objective Help: Outside perspective can be beneficial when making a difficult decision. The individual should consult with a trusted person who can listen and provide objective insights at this point in the process.

5) Consider Consequences: There are consequences – good or bad – for every decision. People should visualize possible outcomes for every option and how it might affect everyone involved.

6) Remember the Situation Is Unique: While outside help can be beneficial, it’s also valuable to consider that the person making the decision and the situation is unique. The individual should consider their personal values and goals when making a firm decision.
7) Commit to the Decision: Once all the other steps in the process have been completed and a decision has been made, the individual should commit to the choice and start planning positive steps toward it.

The seven-step process is a strong example to follow for making decisions. Therapy is another helpful resource for making a major decision. If an individual is stuck in the decision-making process, frequently experiences intense stress about making decisions, or struggles to act or commit after a decision has been made, a therapist can provide valuable guidance.

NYC Therapeutic Wellness in Manhattan provides in-person and teletherapy appointments to help clients improve their mental well-being and meet their therapeutic goals. The practice provides individual and couples counseling. Visit the NYC Therapeutic Wellness website to learn more or schedule a therapy appointment today.

