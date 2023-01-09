Cast Polymers Market Size, Demand, Process, Share, Industry Growth, and Forecast 2028 | 5.5% CAGR By 2028
The global cast polymers market size was worth USD 10,392.4 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to USD 14,329.4 million by 2028,SUITE N202, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report analyzes the global cast polymers market's drivers, restraints/challenges, and their effect on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the cast polymers market. The global cast polymers market is segregated based on end user, type, material, and region. Based on End Users, the market is divided into non-residential and residential. In 2021, the non-residential segment dominated the market. Based on type, the market is divided into solid surface, engineered stone, and cultured marble. The engineered stone category dominated the market in 2021. Based on Material, the market is divided into alumina trihydrate, calcium carbonate, resins, natural stone/quartz, and others. In 2021, the calcium carbonate segment dominated the market. Key players in the global cast polymers market include Breton S.p.A., Cosentino S.A., Bradley Corporation, Caesarstone Ltd., Oppein Home Group Inc., The R.J. Marshall Company, BLANCO, Huber Engineered Materials, AGCO, Inc., DuPont, Compac, and Kingkonree International Surface Industrial Co., Ltd., among others.
The global cast polymers market size was worth USD 10,392.4 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to USD 14,329.4 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.5 percent over the forecast period.
Global Cast Polymers Market Overview
Cast polymer products are synthetically created, chemically composed, and packed with minerals from a polymeric material cast and strengthened into hard material in various shapes to satisfy varied design requirements. The "quarried stone" utilized in the production process, which is necessary to achieve the qualities of cast polymers, is responsible for the vast range of applications for which cast polymers are used. Cast polymer is far more durable than porcelain and stronger and less brittle than quarried marble. Cast polymers are resistant to stains and mildew and are simple to clean with nonabrasive cleaning products. Cast polymer goods are lightweight and durable despite being produced in a single seamless piece. Bathtubs, window sills, floor tiles, molding accents, countertops, shower receptors, fireplace surrounds, whirlpool baths, vanities, enclosure sets, wall panels, and restrooms are a few examples of these applications. With their excellent mechanical qualities, cast polymers are now favored.
The main driver of the global cast polymers market's expansion is the expansion of cast polymers' use in both residential and non-residential regions. Additionally, the fastest-growing consumption in China & India and the revival of the residential and commercial construction sectors in North America & Europe are the main factors driving this expansion. Ample market prospects have developed for industry companies with established global strategies due to the development of global supply chains and international competition. Bathroom fixtures and other home utilities are the only extensive uses of cast polymers in the residential sector. Cast polymers are increasingly used in remodeling and construction projects since they can be found in various colors, forms, textures, and types for affordable prices. This has helped the worldwide cast polymers market expand. Demand from end-user industries surpasses supply in this market since there are so few competitors, which significantly limits its expansion.
Cast Polymers Market: Geographical Analysis
The global cast polymers market is divided into geographic regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. The Asia-Pacific region is currently leading the market due to the rising industrialization of nations like China, India, and Japan. The market is driven by the region's biggest number of commercial and residential buildings and tremendous growth in the manufacturing sector. The Asian market is anticipated to expand due to existing firms investing heavily in R&D and rising disposable incomes in Asia, particularly in China and Japan. China's enormous market will consistently experience the highest share of overall gains. Cast polymer is expected to be used extensively in construction projects, and there has been a significant increase in construction activity worldwide. Furthermore, the expansion of the Asian market is attributable to the presence of robust markets in Asian nations, advancements in cast polymers, and low-cost manufacturing nations that can produce cast polymer products.
