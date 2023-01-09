L. Ron Hubbard Recognized for the Humanitarian Movement He Has Inspired

Accepting the Tlahuicole Award on behalf of Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard and the Scientology Churches of the Los Angeles area Youth for Human Rights Tlaxcala marches to raise awareness of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and how these rights apply to each individual.

Social betterment programs inspired by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard uplift and better lives of the people of Tlaxcala, in Mexico and Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The state of Tlaxcala, Mexico, honored Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard and the Church of Scientology in Los Angeles for their contribution to the well-being of the people of Tlaxcala—both those living in Los Angeles and their families at home.

For more than a decade, Churches of Scientology have partnered with the Tlaxcala USA Federation, a nonprofit that works in coordination with the Mexican consulate to help with the social, community and legal needs of Tlaxcalan immigrants in Los Angeles.

Nearly 5 million Hispanics and Latinx men, women and children live in Los Angeles County. L.A. Scientologists, committed to promoting and defending human rights, believe in the importance of preserving and honoring the languages, traditions and heritage of the many cultures that call Los Angeles home.

In keeping with this purpose, the Church hosts events to promote Tlaxcalan arts, crafts, cuisine, music and dance and the cultures of the many Los Angeles Latinx communities. And they have brought humanitarian and social betterment programs to the Mexican state to better the lives of those at home.

Tlaxcala faces many challenges, not the least of which is combatting human trafficking. While this clearly falls under law enforcement, officials recognize that human rights education is key to protecting the most vulnerable and encouraging those with knowledge of these and other human rights crimes to come forward.

To raise awareness of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the state of Tlaxcala has partnered with Youth for Human Rights International, a program supported by Scientology Churches and Scientologists. Tlaxcala hosted the 5th annual Latin American Conference of Youth for Human Rights International at the state Legislative Palace in 2019. And a seminar last August at the Xicohténcatl Theater in the city of Tlaxcala trained 300 state and municipal public servants in how to use these materials.

Tlaxcalans hail from a proud race that maintained its independence, never succumbing to the might of the Aztec empire. Their most famous hero was Tlahuicole. This warrior defied Montezuma, refusing to throw in his lot with the enemies of his people. He chose to die in ritual sacrifice rather than compromise his integrity and honor. A bronze statue of Tlahuicole stands in the state capital.

The Tlahuicole Award was created in honor of this hero. A replica of his statue is awarded to individuals and groups who exemplify the same qualities for which their beloved hero is remembered including strength, courage, integrity, dignity and compassion.

The Church of Scientology Celebrity Centre International in Hollywood hosted the annual Tluahuicole Awards ceremony for 2022 and was proud to accept two awards. The first was accepted on behalf of humanitarian and Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard for his vision of bringing help to all men and women. The second honored the Los Angeles Scientology Churches for their “Our Help is Yours” campaign, serving nonprofits and Los Angeles community organizations to assist and uplift all Angelenos no matter their race, ethnicity, nationality or beliefs.

