CARP Appoints Dr. Candice Matthews for a Two-Year Term

Dr. Candice Matthews was recently honored with a two-year appointment by CARP.

The Texas Committee Advancing Residential Practices (CARP) recently appointed Dr. Candice Matthews for a two-year term.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Candice Matthews has dedicated her career to helping kids overcome crises. As the CEO and Executive Director of the Children of Diversity Foster Adoption Agency in Houston, Texas, Dr. Matthews helps at-risk kids cultivate resilience through therapeutic, licensed foster homes for children. Her years of hard work and dedication recently led her to a new position as a member of the Committee Advancing Residential Practices (CARP) in Texas.

What Is CARP?
The Committee Advancing Residential Practices (CARP) is part of the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS). CARP is an organization of residential childcare associations, contractors, and Texas Department of Family and Protective Services representatives working to improve foster care services for children.

Members of CARP meet to strengthen partnerships, communicate openly, and share ideas on how to promote Texas systems that support child safety through healthy, permanent homes.

The following are a few of the organization's goals to improve the child welfare system across the state:

Evaluate, study, and develop programs regarding community awareness toward family support, education, counseling, parenting skills, and reform of the Texas child welfare system
Advise the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services regarding the impacts policies have on foster care providers
Make recommendations to the DFPS at quarterly meetings
Communicate with civic and cultural organizations (including churches) regarding the child welfare system
Report recommendations for programs and projects to improve adoption and other welfare services for minority children

CARP Member Dr. Candice Matthews
Dr. Matthews was recently appointed as a member of the Committee Advancing Residential Practices (CARP). Her two-year term began on Jan. 1, 2023.

Dr. Matthews was offered this position for her decades of experience working to improve the lives of minority children across Texas. Her experience includes serving as the Statewide-Harris County Accountability Chair for the Texas Coalition of Black Democrats and the recent appointment by Rev. Jessie Jackson to lead the Texas Statewide Steering Committee Chair for the Rainbow Push Coalition.

As the current CEO and Executive Director for the Children of Diversity Foster Adoption Agency, she designs and implements strategic plans for the organization to place children in safe, caring homes efficiently and cost-effectively. She correlates the practices of numerous Texas state organizations to expand services and give children in the foster care system opportunities for more fulfilling and productive lives.

Dr. Candice Matthews is a Houston, Texas, native with a passion for improving the lives of minority children in her local community, across the state, and around the country. Her dedication to serving others has no limits, and her recent appointment to CARP proves her constant desire to provide all children with equal opportunities for love and overall well-being.

