LEDVANCE Advances Light with Industry First Innovative LED Driver Portfolio

/EIN News/ -- WILMINGTON, Mass., Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LEDVANCE LLC, the maker of LEDVANCE® and SYLVANIA® General Lighting in the US and Canada, has launched award-winning LEDVANCE tapTronic™ Field-Programmable LED Drivers, the first broad portfolio of 100% field-programmable LED drivers that come with the latest data transfer communication interface; cover various wattages within each of the compact, linear, and outdoor model series; are more customizable where others are limited or restrictive; and are field-programmable via a free app available on both the Google Play and Apple (Exclusive) App Stores. NFC (Near Field Communication) converts your smart phone to your personal programming tool for these innovative LED drivers. The new LEDVANCE LED driver portfolio is patent pending and was just awarded a Platinum Award from the Awards for Design Excellence (ADEX), the largest and most prestigious design competition in the architecture and design industry. Since 1995, the ADEX has recognized superior innovation, function, and aesthetics in design. The ADEX Award is the industry stamp of approval for superior design of architecture and design projects and furnishings and building materials marketed for specification to the design trade.

Designed to Be Better

Here are some of the reasons the new LEDVANCE tapTronic Field-Programmable LED Drivers are better for contractors.





With the free app, your smart phone is your personal driver programming tool! All you need to do is set the parameters for the driver on the app and then tap the driver with your smart phone. It’s that easy! Replace many driver types with one! Being able to custom program the drivers can replace a wide variety of drivers. This means contractors and distributors don’t have to carry a lot of SKUs.







Having an app on your smart phone to program means no more having to buy or use additional programming wires and tools, print labels that wear with time, or use a laptop to program the LED driver. You can program these in the field, anywhere, anytime. The LED drivers don’t need to be powered to be programmed. Rather than programming on a ladder, contractors can customize as many as they need fast and easily before installing.

“LEDVANCE tapTronic Field-Programmable LED Drivers are better than others on the market because our app is available in both the Apple and Google Play App Stores, we have more types of field-programmable drivers, you can program these with unrestricted increments, we have fully customizable dimming where others are restrictive, and they can help save contractors time,” said Marjory Stevenson, product marketing representative and ballasts & drivers portfolio manager, LEDVANCE LLC. “Designed to have a larger programming range, reading and programming LED drivers is just a tap away!”

ABOUT LEDVANCE LLC

With offices in more than 50 countries and business activities in more than 140 countries, LEDVANCE is one of the world's leading general lighting providers for professional users and end consumers. In North America, LEDVANCE LLC offers a wide range of LEDVANCE and SYLVANIA LED luminaires for various applications, intelligent lighting products for Smart Homes and Buildings, one of the largest LED lamps portfolios in the industry, and traditional light sources. The SYLVANIA brand leadership is a result of over 100 years of lighting experience and paves the way for future success. Further information can be found at www.ledvanceUS.com.

