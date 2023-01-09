Global Orphan Drugs Market Size – Forecasts to 2028
/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the global orphan drugs market is expected to grow from USD 201.5 Billion in 2023 to USD 454.8 Billion by 2028 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.5% from 2023 to 2028.
The favorable government guidelines for orphan drugs is expected to boost the market. Furthermore, the increasing prevalence of rare diseases and high treatment costs per patient fuels the global orphan drugs market.
Key Market Insights
- As per the drug type outlook, the biological segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global orphan drugs market from 2023 to 2028
- As per the disease type outlook, the oncologic disease segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global orphan drug market from 2023 to 2028
- The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing segment in the market
- North America will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period of 2023-2028
By Drug Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Biological
- Non-Biological
By Disease Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Oncologic Disease
- Metabolic Disease
- Hematologic and Immunologic Disease
- Infectious Disease
- Others
By Therapy Class Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Oncology
- Hematology
- Neurology
- Others
By Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Hospital Pharmacy
- Retail Pharmacy
- Online Sales
- Others
By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Singapore
- Vietnam
- Rest of APAC
Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Chile
- Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Israel
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
