Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,272 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 333,711 in the last 365 days.

Global Orphan Drugs Market Size – Forecasts to 2028

Amgen Inc., Bayer AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Alexion Pharmaceutical Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, Novartis AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, AstraZeneca, Daiichi Sankyo Company, and GlaxoSmithKline plc, among others, are some of the key players operating in the global orphan drugs market.

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the global orphan drugs market is expected to grow from USD 201.5 Billion in 2023 to USD 454.8 Billion by 2028 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.5% from 2023 to 2028.

The favorable government guidelines for orphan drugs is expected to boost the market. Furthermore, the increasing prevalence of rare diseases and high treatment costs per patient fuels the global orphan drugs market.

Browse 153 Market Data Tables and 113 Figures spread through 185 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Orphan Drugs Market - Forecasts to 2028’’

Key Market Insights

  • As per the drug type outlook, the biological segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global orphan drugs market from 2023 to 2028
  • As per the disease type outlook, the oncologic disease segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global orphan drug market from 2023 to 2028
  • The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing segment in the market
  • North America will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period of 2023-2028
  • Amgen Inc., Bayer AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Alexion Pharmaceutical Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, Novartis AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, AstraZeneca, Daiichi Sankyo Company, and GlaxoSmithKline plc, among others, are some of the key players operating in the global orphan drugs market

Request for a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/orphan-drugs-market-3908

By Drug Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Biological
  • Non-Biological

By Disease Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Oncologic Disease
  • Metabolic Disease
  • Hematologic and Immunologic Disease
  • Infectious Disease
  • Others

By Therapy Class Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Oncology
  • Hematology
  • Neurology
  • Others

By Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Hospital Pharmacy
  • Retail Pharmacy
  • Online Sales
  • Others

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America        

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Thailand
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Singapore
  • Vietnam
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Chile
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Israel
  • South Africa
  • Rest of MEA

Contact: Yash Jain

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238


Contact: Yash Jain

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

Primary Logo

You just read:

Global Orphan Drugs Market Size – Forecasts to 2028

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.