Global Orphan Drugs Market Size – Forecasts to 2028

Amgen Inc., Bayer AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Alexion Pharmaceutical Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, Novartis AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, AstraZeneca, Daiichi Sankyo Company, and GlaxoSmithKline plc, among others, are some of the key players operating in the global orphan drugs market.

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the global orphan drugs market is expected to grow from USD 201.5 Billion in 2023 to USD 454.8 Billion by 2028 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.5% from 2023 to 2028.



The favorable government guidelines for orphan drugs is expected to boost the market. Furthermore, the increasing prevalence of rare diseases and high treatment costs per patient fuels the global orphan drugs market.

Browse 153 Market Data Tables and 113 Figures spread through 185 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Orphan Drugs Market - Forecasts to 2028’’

Key Market Insights

As per the drug type outlook, the biological segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global orphan drugs market from 2023 to 2028

As per the disease type outlook, the oncologic disease segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global orphan drug market from 2023 to 2028

The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing segment in the market

North America will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period of 2023-2028

Amgen Inc., Bayer AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Alexion Pharmaceutical Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, Novartis AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, AstraZeneca, Daiichi Sankyo Company, and GlaxoSmithKline plc, among others, are some of the key players operating in the global orphan drugs market





Request for a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/orphan-drugs-market-3908

By Drug Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Biological

Non-Biological

By Disease Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Oncologic Disease

Metabolic Disease

Hematologic and Immunologic Disease

Infectious Disease

Others





By Therapy Class Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Oncology

Hematology

Neurology

Others

By Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Sales

Others

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA





Contact: Yash Jain

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

Contact: Yash Jain Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com Phone Number: +1 6026667238