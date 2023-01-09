North America Medical Imaging Informatics Market Segmentation, Top Leaders, Future Development & Statistics by 2028

North America Medical Imaging Informatics Market

North America medical imaging informatics Market to US$ 2,355.71 million by 2028, it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2028.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The North America Medical Imaging Informatics Market report is the most important research for who looks for all information about the market. The report covers all information about the global and regional markets, including historical and future trends for market dominance, size, trades, supply, competitors, and prices, as well as key vendor information across the globe. Forecast market information, SWOT analysis, North America Medical Imaging Informatics market scenario, and feasibility study are important aspects in this report.

Top Companies in the Global North America Medical Imaging Informatics Market includes:

• Agfa-Gevaert Group

• Carestream Health

• ESAOTE SPA

• FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

• GENERAL ELECTRIC

• Hologic, Inc.

• Konica Minolta, Inc.

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

• Siemens Healthcare GmbH

The major players in the North America Medical Imaging Informatics industry is covered in this report by report, their market share, product portfolio, company profiles. Key market players are analyzed on the basis of production volume, gross margin, market value, and price structure. The competitive market scenario among North America Medical Imaging Informatics players will help the industry aspirants in planning their strategies. The statistics presented in this report are an accurate and useful guide to shaping your business growth.

Chronic diseases such as heart diseases, cancer, and diabetes are the leading causes of death and disability in the US. These diseases are also the leading contributor to the annual health care costs of US$ 3.8 trillion in this country. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 6 in 10 Americans have at least one chronic disease, such as CVDs, stroke, diabetes, or cancer. Over 877,500 Americans, which is one-third of all deaths, die of CVDs every year. These chronic diseases take an economic toll of US$ 216 billion per year in healthcare costs in the US. According to the CDC, ~1.7 million people are annually diagnosed with cancer in the US, and ~600,000 associated deaths are registered due to cancer. The cost of cancer care has been rising and is anticipated to reach ~US$ 240 billion by 2030. Moreover, ~34.2 million Americans have diabetes, and another 88 million adults are prediabetic, which places them at risk for Type 2 diabetes. Diabetes can cause severe complications, such as heart disease, kidney failure, and blindness.

North America Medical Imaging Informatics Market Segmentation:

Based on type, the market is segmented into digital radiography, ultrasound, MRI, CT, nuclear imaging, and mammography. The ultrasound segment held 30.7% market share in 2021, amassing US$ 516.98 million. It is projected to garner US$ 712.32 million by 2028 to expand at 4.7% CAGR during 2021–2028.

Based on application, the market is categorized into hospitals, ambulatory healthcare settings, diagnostics and imaging centers, and others. With 64.9% share of the domain, the hospitals segment dominated the market in 2021. It accrued US$ 1,093.41 million in 2021 and is estimated to generate US$ 1,541.24 million by 2028 to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% over the forecast period.

Based on component, the market is segmented into software, hardware, and services. The software segment held 63.3% market share in 2021, amassing US$ 1,066.25 million. It is projected to garner US$ 1,502.95 million by 2028 to expand at 5.0% CAGR during 2021–2028.

Based on country, the North America medical imaging informatics market is categorizsed into the US, Canada, and Mexico. Our regional analysis states that US captured 93.1% market share in 2021. It was assessed at US$ 1,566.81 million in 2021 and is likely to hit US$ 2,200.71 million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.

Finally, the North America Medical Imaging Informatics Market report is the believable source for gaining the Market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report provides locales, economic conditions, item values, benefits, limits, creations, supplies, requests, market development rates, numbers, etc. Electric car rental industry report additionally presents a new task SWOT exam, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

