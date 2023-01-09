Ball Eggleston Provides Estate and Trust Services
Ball Eggleston is pleased to announce that they serve as estate and trust attorneys to help individuals make end-of-life decisions.LAFAYETTE, IN, USA, January 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ball Eggleston is pleased to announce that they serve as estate and trust attorneys to help individuals make end-of-life decisions. Their experienced team can help people draft wills and trusts and name an executor to carry out their wishes after their passing.
Ball Eggleston recognizes the challenges of estate and trust planning and administration and aim to simplify the process while eliminating stress. They work with individuals to create legally binding documents that let their loved ones know their wishes after they are gone. After signing the papers, the lawyer will work with the executor of the estate to fulfill the individual’s wishes, including distributing property and assets.
Ball Eggleston encourages individuals to complete will and estate planning early to avoid complications. Illnesses and accidents are often sudden, leaving individuals without a will or trust, lengthening the probate process. Their lawyers can adjust wills and trusts later if things change, giving individuals complete control over their final wishes.
Anyone interested in learning about their estate and trust services can find out more by visiting the Ball Eggleston website or calling 1-765-742-9046.
About Ball Eggleston: Ball Eggleston is a full-service law firm specializing in personal injury, medical malpractice, estate planning, business law, family law, and criminal law. Their experienced attorneys work closely with clients to help them get a successful outcome for their cases. They treat every client with compassion and respect to ensure a smooth process.
Company: Ball Eggleston
Address: 201 Main Street, Suite 810
City: Lafayette
State: IN
Zip code: 47901
Telephone number: 1-765-742-9046
