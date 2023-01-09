Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,106 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 333,466 in the last 365 days.

Ball Eggleston Provides Estate and Trust Services

Ball Eggleston is pleased to announce that they serve as estate and trust attorneys to help individuals make end-of-life decisions.

LAFAYETTE, IN, USA, January 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ball Eggleston is pleased to announce that they serve as estate and trust attorneys to help individuals make end-of-life decisions. Their experienced team can help people draft wills and trusts and name an executor to carry out their wishes after their passing.

Ball Eggleston recognizes the challenges of estate and trust planning and administration and aim to simplify the process while eliminating stress. They work with individuals to create legally binding documents that let their loved ones know their wishes after they are gone. After signing the papers, the lawyer will work with the executor of the estate to fulfill the individual’s wishes, including distributing property and assets.

Ball Eggleston encourages individuals to complete will and estate planning early to avoid complications. Illnesses and accidents are often sudden, leaving individuals without a will or trust, lengthening the probate process. Their lawyers can adjust wills and trusts later if things change, giving individuals complete control over their final wishes.

Anyone interested in learning about their estate and trust services can find out more by visiting the Ball Eggleston website or calling 1-765-742-9046.

About Ball Eggleston: Ball Eggleston is a full-service law firm specializing in personal injury, medical malpractice, estate planning, business law, family law, and criminal law. Their experienced attorneys work closely with clients to help them get a successful outcome for their cases. They treat every client with compassion and respect to ensure a smooth process.

Company: Ball Eggleston
Address: 201 Main Street, Suite 810
City: Lafayette
State: IN
Zip code: 47901
Telephone number: 1-765-742-9046

Ball Eggleston
Ball Eggleston
+1 765-742-9046
email us here

You just read:

Ball Eggleston Provides Estate and Trust Services

Distribution channels: Law


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.