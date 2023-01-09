BrewBilt Brewing: Beer Pairings, Increased Sales, More Large Retailers, $130M Partnership

/EIN News/ -- GRASS VALLEY, CA, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Today BrewBilt Brewing Company (the "Company") (OTCPINK: BRBL) announced that the Company continues to thrive in the craft beer industry, out-performing growth trends and earning a brand name with Albertson/Safeway Markets.

CEO Jef Lewis stated, “Our ‘Brew Crew’ is having a lot of fun. It has been an amazing transition from building the brewery to craft beer production and sales. The Company will feature its full lineup of craft beers at a five-course pairing dinner on January 13th at the famous historic Holbrooke Hotel in Grass Valley, CA. Our sales growth is linear, and our relationships with all of our customers, small and large, continue to grow. Our direction is strong and positive.”

Lewis further stated, “On January 6 we advanced discussions of a potential $130M contract which will open doors with a major entertainment and hospitality company that owns and operates over 100 hotels, restaurants, and lounges. Brewery franchises are getting more and more attention today. Our brand is gaining popularity.”

BrewBilt Brewing Company has very good ratings on the popular craft beer rating site Untappd.com.

Follow us on Twitter ( @BrewBiltBrewing ) and Instagram ( @BrewBilt_Brewing )

ABOUT BREWBILT BREWING COMPANY: ( http://www.brewbiltbrewing.com )

Located in the Sierra Foothills of Northern California, BrewBilt Brewing Company produces its own line of premium craft beers. BrewBilt Brewing grew out of BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc., an iconic company that has been handcrafting custom breweries and fermentation systems since 2014. BrewBilt Brewing's production staff consists of industry veterans who use high quality brewing equipment and ingredients to deliver outstanding craft beer to California and beyond.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance, nor should they be relied upon as representing management's views as of any subsequent date. The forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation, the Company's ability to effectively execute its business plans; unforeseen construction delays; the Company's need for additional capital; changes in general economic and financial market conditions; changes in the competitive environment; litigation; losses, customer bankruptcy, claims and assessments; and regulatory or legislative requirements affecting the Company's business. Management may elect to update forward-looking statements at some future point; however, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

Contact:

Jef Lewis, CEO

BrewBilt Brewing Company

(530) 802-0036

Info@BrewBiltBrewing.com

Source: BrewBilt Brewing Company