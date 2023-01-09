Quantum Energy Partners Expands Leadership Team

/EIN News/ -- Michael MacDougall Joins as Partner With a Focus on Energy Transition and Decarbonization



HOUSTON, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Energy Partners (“Quantum”), a leading provider of capital to the global energy and energy transition industry, today announced that Michael MacDougall has joined the firm as a Partner, dedicated to expanding Quantum’s energy transition and decarbonization (“ET&D”) efforts, and John Shearburn has joined as a Senior Advisor, focused on helping Quantum build and deepen relationships across the firm’s growing investor base.

“Michael and John bring decades of strategic investment and client expertise that will greatly benefit our team and limited partners as we continue to grow our platform and collaborate with the leading businesses powering today’s Sustainable Energy Ecosystem,” said Wil VanLoh, Founder and CEO of Quantum. “As we thoughtfully expand our platform to meet the massive opportunities in the market, Michael and John exemplify the type of high-caliber, passionate team members that have always – and will continue to – set Quantum apart.”

Mr. MacDougall will help lead Quantum’s energy transition and decarbonization-focused investment efforts, from identifying and investing in high-quality, innovative companies, to utilizing Quantum’s differentiated technological knowledge and hands-on approach to working closely with management teams to drive growth and generate value for all stakeholders.

“I am thrilled to join the exceptional Quantum team and to utilize my investment experience to continue generating excellent returns for investors while supporting the growth and success of critical transition-oriented businesses,” said Mr. MacDougall. “As we face the dual challenge of meeting increased energy demand and reducing climate impacts, Quantum’s investments across the ET&D sector are having a meaningful influence on the Sustainable Energy Ecosystem, and I look forward to working with the team to build and expand upon those efforts.”

In his role as a Senior Advisor, Mr. Shearburn will work closely with Quantum’s executive leadership, fundraising and investor relations teams to build and strengthen relationships with limited partners and prospective investors.

“Quantum is a pioneer in energy private equity, having served its limited partners admirably for nearly 25 years. I am excited to work closely with the entire Quantum team to support their efforts partnering with entrepreneurs and leveraging data-driven insights to invest with purpose across the energy value chain,” said Mr. Shearburn. “In my Senior Advisor capacity, I will focus on strengthening relationships with existing LPs and developing new LP and investor relationships to support Quantum’s efforts to make investments that provide greater access to affordable, reliable and environmentally- and socially-conscious energy as we transition to a lower carbon economy.”

Quantum also announced the promotions of Mike Denham, Jonathan Regan and Blake Webster to Partner, effective January 1, 2023.

Mr. VanLoh added, “We are pleased to welcome Mike, Jonathan and Blake to the partnership. Today’s investment landscape requires intensive operational know-how and a clear vision, and success is ultimately contingent upon having the best team in place. Each has played a significant role in the success of Quantum, and their collective knowledge and unwavering commitment to our team, portfolio companies and investors will be pivotal as we continue to execute on our strategy to set the standard for energy excellence.”

About Michael MacDougall

Mr. MacDougall joins Quantum from TPG, where he spent 20 years and served as a long-time partner and member of the firm’s private equity investment committee. At TPG, Mr. MacDougall opened the firm’s NYC office, established its Industrial and Energy private equity investing efforts and helped build Pace, TPG’s dedicated permanent capital platform, with a concentration on energy, energy transition and broader impact investment opportunities. He is a member of the Baylor College of Medicine Board of Trustees, The University of Texas at Austin’s Development Board and the West Point Association of Graduates Campaign Cabinet.

About John Shearburn

Mr. Shearburn joins Quantum from Warburg Pincus, where he spent 16 years and most recently served as a Managing Director and member of the firm’s Executive Management Group. From 2013 to 2021, he served as the firm’s Head of Fundraising and Investor Relations, where he led a global team focused on sourcing, servicing and maintaining relationships with a wide range of institutional investors.

About Quantum Energy Partners

Founded in 1998, Quantum Energy Partners is a leading provider of private equity, credit, and venture capital to the global energy and energy transition industry, having managed together with its affiliates more than $20 billion in equity commitments since inception. For more information on Quantum, please visit quantumep.com.

