iPower Unveils New Brand Identity

/EIN News/ -- DUARTE, Calif., Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iPower Inc. (Nasdaq:IPW) (“iPower” or the “Company”), a leading online retailer and supplier of consumer home and garden products, today announced the completion of an extensive corporate rebrand and new website.



The rebranding initiative was completed to better showcase the Company’s core business alongside its increasingly diverse product portfolio outside of traditional hydroponics. iPower’s rebrand includes a new company logo, website, color scheme and other marketing related items. Together, these design elements will help instill a new brand identity to position and guide the Company’s image going forward.

“Growing the iPower brand at scale both domestically and internationally has been a key initiative throughout our history as a brand,” said Lawrence Tan, CEO of iPower. “Our rebranding initiative will allow us to differentiate our principles and precisely capture the value our brand brings to consumers. This step marks an important milestone in unifying our various non-hydroponic related products and services while creating a more seamless experience and image for our customers across the globe.”

The Company engaged a UK-based digital creative agency, Poppins, to complete this extensive corporate rebrand.

About iPower Inc.

iPower Inc. is a leading online retailer and supplier of consumer home and garden products. iPower offers thousands of stock keeping units from its in-house brands as well as hundreds of other brands through its ecommerce channel partners and its website, www.zenhydro.com. iPower has a diverse customer base that includes both commercial businesses and individuals. For more information, please visit iPower's website at www.meetipower.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Sean Mansouri, CFA

Elevate IR

(720) 330-2829

IPW@elevate-ir.com