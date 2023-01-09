Saras Micro Devices Appoints Industry Leader Ron Huemoeller to CEO

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Saras Micro Devices (SMD), a provider of advanced power delivery solutions for high-performance semiconductor devices, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ron Huemoeller as Chief Executive Officer effective January 9, 2023.

Huemoeller will assume responsibility for providing leadership, strategy, and technical direction to the talented SMD team in Atlanta, GA; Chandler, AZ; and Cupertino, CA. In addition, he will serve on the company’s Board of Directors. Huemoeller’s more than 25 years of senior/executive management experience in semiconductor packaging and technology will enable him to position Saras for both short- and long-term success.

“It is a great pleasure to welcome Ron as the new CEO of Saras, to help define and bring SMD’s vision to life,” said Rama Alapati, SMD Executive Chairman. “His wide breadth of experience, leadership capabilities, team building skills, and relationships with customers and semiconductor supply chain partners will help Saras build & deliver best-in-class power delivery solutions for high performance computing applications.”

“I am thrilled to be joining Saras Micro Devices at this critical inflection in the semiconductor industry as integrated packaging takes a more prominent role in system power performance and look forward to building a business that delivers sustainable, profitable growth,” commented Huemoeller. “I want to thank the Saras Board for their trust in me to lead the company forward.”

Most recently, Huemoeller served as Managing Director at Applied Materials for their Packaging Business Unit, following his role as President of Nano Circuit Technologies where he provided business and technology innovation services to semiconductor companies globally. Prior to this he served as Corporate Vice President at Amkor Technology as the Head of Global R&D and Technology Strategy. In this role he established corporate technology strategy and direction, bringing more than 250 new products into production and generating more than $2 billion dollars in profitable revenue over a five-year period.

Before Amkor, Huemoeller served as Director/Head Engineer of Printed Circuit Operations for Cray Computer Corporation where he led a core team of engineers and technicians in the startup and production ramp of a laminate substrate module operation serving the world’s fastest supercomputers. He has been granted more than 200 U.S. patents, including foundational patents for semiconductor packaging technologies including Fan Out, TMV, Flip Chip, Si-Bridge, TSV and numerous substrate technologies. He is former President/ Past President of the International Microelectronics Assembly and Packaging Society (IMAPS), positions he held from 2016-2020.

Huemoeller holds a B.S. in Chemistry from Augsburg University, graduating with highest honors, and a Master’s in Technology Management from the University of Phoenix.

Alapati added, “We’re excited to have Ron join us. We are looking forward to him, in collaboration with the senior leadership team, defining and executing on the Saras technology, manufacturing and go-to-market roadmaps, enabling the company to scale and grow to its full potential over the next few years.”

About Saras Micro Devices

Saras Micro Devices is designing and fabricating innovative power delivery solutions to revolutionize next generation electronics products. The company’s AIPD™ products provide flexible design solutions across multiple product categories, including high-performance computing (HPC), power products and mobile solutions. Saras is working with customers and partners to deliver 1st generation products in 2024. www.sarasmicro.com

