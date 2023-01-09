SIOS Reveals Technology Predictions for 2023

From Data Democratization to New Requirements for Disaster Recovery and High Availability Protection – Here Are Some of the Biggest Trends

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 09, 2023 -- SIOS Technology Corp., an industry leader in application high availability (HA) and disaster recovery (DR), today announced top technology predictions for 2023.



2022 continued the pace of uncertainty as companies navigated complex and varied issues ranging from labor shortages, supply chain disruption, rise in inflation and more. These challenges will continue into 2023 driving IT to greater expectations for high availability (HA) and disaster recovery (DR).

Cassius Rhue, VP of Customer Experience, SIOS Technology, predicts the following major trends driven by these expectations:

Data Democratization Drives Need for High Availability of Applications, Databases, ERPs, and stored data.

Advancements in virtualization, and continued adoption of cloud computing and cloud storage have enabled companies to make more data available to more users than ever before. This data democratization trend has been growing for several years, giving non-specialists the ability to access and analyze more data from more sources. In 2023 the trend of data democratization will continue - driving increased usage of applications such as SQL Server, Oracle and SAP HANA and creating a heightened requirement for high availability for these databases and their associated applications and data storage.

Innovations in High Availability

New predictive application monitoring tools, simulation tools and modeling techniques, based on the wealth of logs, data, and interconnected devices will combine with robust HA solutions capable of identifying threats to availability, predicting and mitigating impending outages, and providing IT administrators with greater diagnostics for unexpected incidents. These innovations will drive reductions in downtime and faster Root Cause Analysis by combining HA solution expertise with the power of data, learned behavior, and self learning technology.

Cloud Migration and Repatriation will Continue and Bring New Demand

Many companies fast tracked their cloud adoption journey due to world-changing events in the last 2+ years and traded on-prem data centers for the cloud. This cloud migration will continue, and at the same time, many companies will realize that migration itself was not a one size fits all solution nor a panacea for issues of ‘application’ availability. Needs for high availability of stateful applications in the cloud will prompt companies to use clustering software. Repatriated systems will leverage solutions that minimize churn, and the need for multiple application availability vendors.

Site Reliability Engineering Increases Need for High Availability for Critical Applications

With large organizations now managing many hundreds of servers and cloud VMs, all requiring increased availability, means that incorporating HA into Site Reliability Engineering principles will become a standard part of DevOps projects. Using SRE, DevOps teams will standardize on HA tools that are capable of decreasing complexity, increase availability and reliability, and automate application aware failovers. The vendors who have products that support multiple OS versions, clouds, applications, and databases will be baked into vendor best practices.

Wider Adoption of ERPs in the Cloud

Enterprise ERP systems, such as SAP and Oracle are common among large enterprises - particularly those in manufacturing, financial services, and retail industries. Two trends are emerging for 2023: increased use of enterprise ERP systems in medium-sized organizations and migration of more ERP systems to the cloud. Enterprises have been slow to move ERP systems to the cloud due to concerns about added cost, complexity and risk of downtime. However, as the use of advanced clustering software and added features in cloud computing have evolved, the cloud is becoming the de facto platform for ERP applications, making ERP systems accessible and feasible for smaller organizations in a wider range of industries.

New Best Practices Emerge that Ensure Both High Availability and Security

Security and operations teams are often at odds with one another. Steps to ensure security can impede high availability recovery processes. HA in turn, can limit security steps. In 2023, companies will implement complementary security and HA clustering solutions that resolve these conflicts.

