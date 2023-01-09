authID Deploys Verified™ Human Factor Authentication™ Service with Tax Status

/EIN News/ -- Verified™ stops account takeover with unphishable authentication for Tax Status’ enterprise partners

DENVER, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- authID [Nasdaq: AUID], a leading provider of secure identity authentication solutions, today announced that Tax Status , a leading provider of official tax data and IRS account monitoring, has launched the full suite of authID’s identity authentication services. Tax Status implemented authID’s Human Factor Authentication services (HFA) to help its enterprise partners in wealth management, lending, accounting, and other financial service providers protect highly sensitive tax data, defend against password compromise, and seamlessly secure account onboarding of their consumers.

authID’s HFA secures customer journeys with strong identity and document authentication that weeds out fraud during online customer onboarding. HFA also eliminates the risks and costs of passwords with strong FIDO2 passwordless authentication that offers seamless login across any mobile or desktop device. For high-risk transactions or where compliance requires an additional audit trail, HFA delivers unphishable authentication by combining passkeys and device biometrics with live cloud biometrics, thereby adding a second factor to verify the user behind the device.

“Consumers who provide highly sensitive personal data to third parties deserve an identity solution that preserves their privacy and keeps their information completely secure from fraud and theft,” said authID CEO Tom Thimot. “Our next-gen Verified platform, which prioritizes ethical, consent-based biometrics, provides Tax Status and their clients with a comprehensive fraud prevention solution and ‘unphishable’ authentication that is more secure than legacy MFA. We are proud to support Tax Status in its efforts to protect U.S. taxpayers from cybercrime, and to further empower a financial system that prioritizes data privacy and consent in identity authentication.”

authID’s combination of FIDO2 passkeys with phishing-resistant biometric identity assurance helps Tax Status prevent identity fraud and account takeover, comply with the Internal Revenue Service’s taxpayer identity authentication mandate, and deliver quick and seamless customer experiences.

“authID’s innovative biometric authentication has proven to be a cut far above other identity management solutions,” said Tax Status CEO and founder Charles Almond. “We are proud to offer the most fortified fraud prevention and enterprise security technology on the market, without compromising on convenience and user experience.”

About authID Inc.

At authID (Nasdaq: AUID), We Are Digital Identity®. authID provides secure identity authentication through Verified™, an easy-to-integrate Human Factor Authentication™ (HFA) platform. Human Factor Authentication combines unphishable, FIDO2 passwordless device authentication with cloud biometrics to authenticate the human behind the device. Powered by sophisticated biometric and artificial intelligence technologies, authID eliminates passwords to fortify enterprise security and trust between organizations, employees, and customers. For more information, go to www.authID.ai .