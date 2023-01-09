BOARD MEMBER AND ADVISOR JENNIFER E. MCCLURE AWARDED THE DCRO INSTITUTE CERTIFICATE IN RISK GOVERNANCE®
Jennifer is a respected director and advisor, as well as someone willing to share her vast experience to help others advance their governance skills as well.”GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, January 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DCRO Institute, a global nonprofit focused on bringing risk expertise to the boardroom and c-suite, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance® to Jennifer E. McClure of Oconomowoc, Wisconsin, in the United States.
Jennifer currently serves on the Board of Directors of Miracles Messages and the Board of Advisors of Luci Creative. She is a Partner and Executive Committee member of 2GO Advisory Group, and a Program Director and Distinguished Principal Fellow Emeritus of the Conference Board. She is an Advisory Team Member for Boardwise, an Affiliate Partner of the DCRO Institute. Jennifer is a former board member, Audit and Nominating and Governance committee chair and Executive Committee member of KQED, former board member of Observer Publishing Company, a former Digital Advisory Board Member for Digital Advisory in the United Kingdom, and founder, past CEO and Board Chair of the Society for New Communications Research. Jennifer has more than 35 years of experience in communications and marketing in the media and technology industries at both public and private companies, as well as nonprofit organizations.
Jennifer is a Limited Partner in three venture funds and served on the Investment Committee of Spike Ventures. She is an NACD Governance Fellow and is a member of the Private Directors Association, Women Corporate Directors, Stanford Women on Boards, and the Digital Directors Network. She received her master’s degree from Stanford University, her B.A. from Sarah Lawrence College, and holds a graduate certificate in History, Politics, and Society from the University of Oxford.
"We're thrilled to welcome someone of Jennifer’s standing to our alumni club," said David R. Koenig, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "She is a respected director and advisor, as well as someone willing to share her vast experience to help others advance their governance skills as well," he continued.
The Certificate in Risk Governance® is awarded to those who have completed The Board Members' Course on Risk® - an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, c-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else.
“The Certificate in Risk Governance® program is an intensive, comprehensive deep dive into all aspects of risk governance,” said Ms. McClure. “I learned a great deal, and feel much better equipped to identify, raise and address important risks and opportunities in the boardroom. I would highly recommend this program to anyone who wants to improve their risk governance knowledge and capabilities.”
The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Risk Governance program by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org/collections?category=CRG.
Read testimonials about the program at www.dcroi.org/testimonials.
About the DCRO Institute - The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and c-suite. Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
