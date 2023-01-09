Learning made simpler and effective with Live Tutorials
88tuition brings Singapore’s best teachers, who are well known for their deep knowledge and passion for their subject matter, for the live tutorial sessions.SINGAPORE, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 88tuition brings Singapore’s best teachers, who are well known for their deep knowledge and passion for their subject matter, for the live tutorial sessions. Teachers with over 20+ years of experience and a proven ability to build nurturing relationships with students will be handling the live tutorials. 88tuition’s live tutorials offers a great learning experience for students that will help them ace their exams with ease.
Who are the tutorials classes for?
The tutorial classes are conducted for the students of P3-S2, and the classes are only for English, Maths and Science. 88tuition adheres to the MOE curriculum and is best suited for students in the MOE system.
How are the sessions conducted?
The online tutorial classes are conducted via Zoom and are live and Interactive. The classes are framed in such a manner that the students can actively engage in the sessions and can ask doubts and get it cleared then and there.
Recordings of the sessions are available, which helps for revision and in the event of a student missing any session.
The course is spread over 48 tutorials, and are numbered T1-T48. The program runs for 48 weeks during a year and are numbered W1-W48. Students need to attend one class per week per subject. The classes are handled both on weekdays as well as weekends.
What is the format of the live tutorial sessions?
The tutorial classes consist of both teaching and assessments. Assessments and prerequisites are made accessible to the students well ahead of the class and it is recommended that the students complete it before appearing for the sessions.
What makes 88tuition’s live tutorials different?
Less student to teacher ratio
88tuition offers live tutorials for a closed student’s group. With up to 20 students per class permitted, students get personalised attention from their tutors. Also, teachers will be able to answer the queries of students very easily as it is a limited crowd. Teachers will also be able to interact with each and every student, and evaluate their learning.
Experienced teachers
As we already mentioned, all the classes are handled by experienced staff with immense experience. Principals, HODs, subject heads, level leads, specialist tutors handle the live tutorial sessions. Students will get to learn from the experts, and this will in turn help them understand the subject concepts in an elaborate manner. Take a quick tour of the staff who will be handling the sessions by clicking here.
Convenient learning
The process of learning becomes effective once students are in a comfort zone. Our online classes ensure students can learn from anywhere. The timetable is framed in such a manner that students can take up multiple classes and still have ample of time for leisure. Here’s how our timetable looks for the first week of live tutorial sessions.
Dear parents, you are welcome to our sessions!
Parents are welcome and encouraged to attend the classes along with their children. We welcome feedback from parents as it will help us improve the learning experience, we offer our children.
The sessions are available for both 88tuition subscribers as well as non-subscribers. Visit 88tuition to know more about our tutorial classes and pricing plans.
Anil AHUJA
88tuition Pte Ltd
+65 9838 8064
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram