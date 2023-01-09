Surface Active Agents Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Surface Active Agents Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 9, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Surface Active Agents Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the surface active agents market. As per TBRC’s surface active agents market forecast, the global surface active agents market size is expected to grow from $37.94 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.7%.

An increase in demand for surface-active agents from various end-user industries is driving the market. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest surface active agents market share. Major players in the surface active agents market include BASF SE, Clariant, Akzo Nobel N.V. (The Netherlands), Air Products and Chemicals (U.S.), E. I. DuPont de Nemours & Co. (U.S.), Kao Corporation, Stepan Company.

Trending Surface Active Agents Market Trend

Extra concentrated laundry detergents are becoming popular as they reduce water consumption. Companies are developing concentrated detergents that can save as much as 45 million gallons of water per year and also require less plastic for packaging and make transportation more energy-efficient. For example, Sokalan HP 20 improves the dissolution of the surfactants into the liquid, providing a 30%–50% reduction in cold-water dissolution time. Major companies manufacturing extra concentrated laundry detergents include Unilever, Procter & Gamble, Henkel AG & Company, and Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

Surface Active Agents Market Segments

• By Product Type: Non-Ionic Surfactants, Anionic Surfactants, Amphoteric Surfactants, Cationic Surfactants

• By Substrate: Synthetic, Bio-Based

• By Application: Household Detergent, Personal Care, Industrial & Institutional Cleaner, Food Processing, Oilfield Chemical, Agricultural Chemical, Textile, Plastic, Paint & Coating, Adhesive and Other Applications

• By Geography: The global surface active agents market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The surface active agents market consists of sales of farm machinery and equipment, and lawn and garden tractor and home lawn and garden equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that produce agricultural implements, including combines, cotton ginning machinery, fertilizing machinery (farm-type), haying machines, milking machines, planting machines (farm- type) poultry brooders, feeders and waterers, power lawnmowers, snowblower and throwers (residential-type) tractors and attachments (lawn and garden-type and farm-type).

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

