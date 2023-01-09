Global Interventional Oncology Devices Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Interventional Oncology Devices Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Interventional Oncology Devices Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the interventional oncology devices market. As per TBRC’s interventional oncology devices market forecast, the interventional oncology devices market size is expected to grow from $3.03 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.5%.

The growth in the interventional oncology devices industry is due to the funding from government and private organization. The North America region is expected to hold the largest interventional oncology devices market share. Major players in the interventional oncology devices market include Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic PLC., Terumo Corporation, Merit Medical Systems Inc.

Trending Interventional Oncology Devices Market Trend

Companies are focusing on deploying robotics technology in interventional oncology devices, for higher efficiency. The robotic system integrates image-based planning and navigation with the installation of different instruments to the desired body part with better accuracy and efficiency. For instance, in March 2022, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Quantum Surgical’s Epione interventional oncology robotics platform.

Interventional Oncology Devices Market Segments

• By Product: Embolization Devices, Ablation Devices, Support Devices

• By Procedure: Thermal Tumor Ablation, Non-thermal Tumor Ablation, Transcatheter Arterial Chemoembolization (TACE), Transcatheter Arterial Radioembolization (TARE) or Selective Internal Radiation Therapy (SIRT), Transcatheter Arterial Embolization (TAE) or Bland Embolization

• By Cancer Type: Liver Cancer, Kidney Cancer, Lung Cancer, Bone Cancer, Other Cancer Types

• By Geography: The global interventional oncology devices market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Interventional oncology devices are used in the diagnosis and treatment of cancer using minimally invasive techniques and advanced imaging technology.

The interventional oncology devices global market research helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

