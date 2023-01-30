Walker's Way: How are you Walking in your life? Reveals the Great Role of Godly Faith at Excelling in Life and Sports
Walker's Way: How are you Walking in your life? Reveals the Great Role of Godly Faith at Excelling in Life and SportsLOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In her latest book—Walker's Way: How are you Walking in your life?—author Claudette Carter delivers the account of Walker Carter in a compelling true story of love, courage, and humility.
This book is about Walker Carter, who excelled as a First Class Lineman at PECO Energy and was well-loved by corporate leaders and fellow employees. He won national championships with teammates as a wide receiver at Widener University under Coach Bill Manlove and his coaching staff. Walker also won national championships in track and field. He served as the first black coach in football and track at Widener. Nonetheless, he never viewed himself as a black man but as a man. Walker was admitted into Widener University's Athletic Hall of Fame for Football and Track and Field and performed as a Master Scuba Diver before his death. He tried to follow in Jesus Christ's footsteps, who imitated his father, Jehovah God. Walker became a marvelous team player who demonstrated spiritual leadership, respect, and admiration for others.
The readers will rejoice as their fingers and eyes travel through the pages to discover Walker’s Carter’s story as a stellar athlete who defied all odds against racism being an underprivileged boy and beloved man, who touched many hearts even after his death. His narrative inspires others to rise to their best through sports and teachings of true love based on their faith in God. Bookworms will get to know how his commitment to walk in the footsteps of Jesus was helpful for his life to change positively. More importantly, the book highlights the importance of having confidence in God to pursue life's aspirations.
Walker's Way is truly a powerful and comprehensive book that demonstrates how we, as imperfect humans, can love each other regardless of race, religious beliefs, or status in life. It also shows how to use this love and respect for others as a platform to become an outstanding athlete, servant of God, husband, father, brother, and friend.
Claudette Carter’s Walker's Way is an outstanding book of victories such as the tragic but true event where Walker's uncle Alexander Williams was exonerated of a violent death that he did not commit but was charged and put to death by electrocution. Tragically, Walker died similarly of electrocution. Now Walker's family still resides in the area where his uncle resided before he was put to death as the youngest to be electrocuted in the state of Pennsylvania. Finally, 90 years later Walker's uncle Alexander Williams was exonerated for a crime he did not commit which is included within the pages of Walker's Way.
The author behind this incredibly appealing story—Claudette Carter—is a Distinguished Member of the International Society of Poets that served as an Executive Director and creator of Spotlight Productions, which produced an award-winning television series called "Delaware Valley Spotlight." She earned her BA in English Literature while working as the Executive Director of Spotlight Productions. This encouraged her to collaborate with her twin sister Paulette on the novel Nephilim: Children of the Fallen Angels, later adapted into the films “Fallen” and “City of Angels”. Their script for "Kenya's Girl" won the Reader's Digest Award for Best Screenplay. Today, she’s most-known as Angelladywriter on HubPages with over one hundred thousand readers of her positive, spiritually uplifting articles that inspire others to live their best lives daily as followers in the footsteps of Jesus Christ.
If you find this book by Author Claudette Carter interesting, you can get a copy at Amazon or Barnes & Noble to discover more. For a sneak peek of the author's uplifting articles and additional information, you may also visit her website at www.booksbyclaudettecarter.com.
Also, to find out the truth behind the 90 years later Walker's uncle Alexander Williams was exonerated for a crime he did not commit which is included within the pages of Walker's Way, you can visit this link: https://6abc.com/alexander-mcclay-williams-death-penalty-delaware-county-stabbing-case-glen-mills-school-vida-robare-murder/11955912/
Bright Chavez
MainspringBooks
+1 323-407-8151
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook