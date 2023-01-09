Submit Release
Dapps unveils "WEB 3.0 BUIDLers Grants

The grants aim to connect developers with potential investors

NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, January 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unifarm in association with dapps announced WEB 3.0 BUIDLers Grants for developers and Web3.0 Enthusiasts. The winners will get a chance to win grants worth up to $5000 which includes audit credits worth $500 from QuillAudits.

The winners will also get mentor support and free onboarding on dapps.co, platform, and marketing support for their dApp so that they outshine everyone else in the race, with addition to this winners, can get credits that are provided by Supra Oracles.

It is an excellent opportunity for developers to test their skills and get hands-on experience building something great in the web3 space. Our technical team will review all submissions on monthly basis. We’re committed to the idea of bringing the next one billion users into Dapps and for this purpose have partnered with various accelerators, L1, L2 solutions to encourage for developers to get into web3.” said, Ms. Tarusha Mittal, COO and Co-Founder, Dapps and UniFarm

Dapps.co announced Web3.0 BUIDLers Grants at a Hyderabad event which was attended by 120 developers. Also, Unstoppable domain gave $10K worth of DNS credit to all the attendees.

About UniFarm:

UniFarm is a collaborative wealth creation platform where the best projects in DeFi space come together to provide value to investors. With its diverse range of services offering group staking, IDO Launchpad, and liquidity pool farming, UniFarm allows investors to earn high APYs while automatically diversifying their returns

About Dapps.co

Dapps is a decentralized app store for Web3 apps for a seamless adoption. Dapps is chain agnostic and facilitates users to discover any web3 application on a single platform, as it aims to eliminate lack of interoperability in the ecosystem.

Garima Bakshi
UniFarm
+ +91 97110 34797
email us here

