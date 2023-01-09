Teledermatology Market Trends, Share, Price, Size, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report & Forecast 2022-2027
Global Teledermatology Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 22.4% in the Forecast Period of 2022-2027SHRIDIAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ‘Global Teledermatology Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2022-2027’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the global teledermatology market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like type, modality, service provider, end use, and major regions.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2017-2027)
• Forecast CAGR (2022-2027): 22.4%
The increasing prevalence of chronic skin conditions such as acne, contact dermatitis, and skin cancer, among others, is enhancing the scope of teledermatology services. Teledermatological practices such as Store and Forward (SAF) and real time teledermatology are reliable and efficient, which is fuelling the teledermatology market. Moreover, teledermatology modalities such as video conferencing are extremely reliable and time and cost saving.
Rapid digitalisation and increasing awareness pertaining to telehealth modes are some of the major driving factors of the market. The robust development of smart electronic devices and increasing availability of high-speed internet are further increasing the penetration of remote teledermatology services.
Teledermatology also brings redundance to the need to physically go to a healthcare facility. This is a major advantage for the geriatric population, which is another crucial teledermatology market driving factor.
Moreover, teledermatology services are a popular choice among paediatrics and adults as they reduce waiting time and provide high-quality care without in-person appointments. Some of the other advantages offered by teledermatology include heightened convenience, better patient satisfaction, better access across semi-urban and urban areas, and efficient patient management in emergency cases, among others.
Teledermatology Industry Definition and Major Segments
Teledermatology is a subset of e-health which employs telecommunication technologies to carry out diagnosis, consultation, and treatment of dermatological diseases. Teledermatology involves software and various modern computing solutions to treat patients via audio/video communications. Various domains and modes of services are driven through technology and bolster the overall productivity of the healthcare sector.
Based on type, the market can be segmented into:
• Products
• Services
On the basis of modality, the market has been classified into:
• Store and Forward Method
• Video Conferencing
• Others
Based on service provider, the market can be categorised into:
• Telecommunication
• Health Informatics
By end use, the market has been divided into:
• Healthcare Facility
• Home Care
• Others
On the basis of region, the market can be categorised into:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
Teledermatology Market Trends
The key trends in the global teledermatology market include the growing efforts by the governments across developing nations to upgrade the healthcare facilities, particularly in rural areas. This will improve the accessibility of teledermatological services in the forecast period. Meanwhile, research and development activities and rapid digitalisation across fields such as teledermoscopy, teledermatopathology, and dermatopathology, among others, are providing impetus to the market.
The joint development fuelled by collaborations between the major market players are the crucial market trends. These collaborations are also aimed at improving treatment in the cases of minor dermatological conditions.
In geographical terms, North America holds a decent share in the teledermatology market which is being driven by the advanced healthcare infrastructure across the strong economies such as the United States.
Key Market Players
The major players in the teledermatology market report are:
• Hims & Hers Health, Inc.
• Miiskin ApS
• Sakhiya Skin Clinic
• MetaOptima Technology Inc.
• MapleDerm
• First Derm
• OnlineDoctor
• Dermatologist On Call Inc
• MDLIVE Medical Group
• DermView Limited
• Others
The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
The report studies the latest updates in the market, along with their impact across the market. It also analysis the market demand, together with its price and demand indicators. The report also tracks the market on the bases of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Models.
Other