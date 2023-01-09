Taazaa Named Custom Software Development Market Leader in Ohio
EINPresswire.com/ -- Taazaa Inc., a software product development company based in Hudson, Ohio, has been named a Market Leader on the Clutch.co list of Top Ohio Custom Software Developers. Clutch is the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers.
Clutch placed Taazaa in the Market Leader quadrant based on Taazaa’s industry expertise and commitment to providing stellar customer service. Taazaa’s 5-star reviews from clients, the quality of services Taazaa offers, and their case studies helped push the company toward the top of the list.
Yasir Drabu, Taazaa’s founder and CEO, sees the Clutch ranking as a result of the company’s focus on quality and innovation.
“We want to deliver that wow factor,” said Drabu. “We create remarkable digital products that exceed your expectations. And we do it by challenging each other to do better with a sense of purpose, camaraderie, and respect.”
Like every company on the Clutch platform, Taazaa was evaluated on its ability to deliver within its service line. Three key criteria formed the basis for this evaluation:
Number, quality, and recency of verified Clutch reviews
Selection of clientele and portfolio of work
Robust company profile with competitive specializations and considerable experience
Clutch provides buyers of B2B services with over 140,000 verified peer reviews to make well-informed decisions about the right external firms to partner with for their business needs.
For Taazaa, that’s a two-way street.
“We want to be the right partner for them, but we also want them to be the right partner for us,” Drabu said. “We look for clients with passion and vision, and give them access to innovative technology. We partner with purpose-driven teams to build digital products the world is waiting for.”
Some of Taazaa’s customers have gone from startups to market leaders themselves. Taazaa has also helped develop solutions that improve people’s lives, especially in the healthcare industry.
“I see Taazaa as the competitive edge for businesses working to stay relevant in a fast-changing world,” Drabu said. “We give you the power to act quickly with low risk.”
About Taazaa
Taazaa means “fresh.” Think new. Not canned. Tailored to you. We work with like-minded people and organizations looking for a fresh experience around creating and unleashing great software. Since 2007, Taazaa has helped hundreds of mission-minded organizations stay relevant in a world of relentless change. Leveraging custom software solutions and emerging technology, we follow design-based development practices that promote rapid delivery and a tailored fit for your business. We’re agile. We’re high-empathy and low-friction. And we make great software.
