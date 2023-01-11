Path Infotech to Build an Efficient and Responsive Customer Service Ecosystem using ServitiumCRM Powered by Oracle Cloud
ServitiumCRM, a modern customer service platform is now available on Oracle Cloud Marketplace.
Path Infotech has developed a transformative business offering with ServitiumCRM. Customers can now improve their end-user experience, achieve smoother processes and gain higher business outcomes.”NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, January 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Path Infotech, a leading technology solutions company and a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), today announced that ServitiumCRM, its Next Generation Customer Service Management platform, has achieved Powered by Oracle Cloud Expertise and is available in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace.
— Vivek Gupta, Senior Director & Country Head, Oracle India
ServitiumCRM is a state-of-the-art, comprehensive, and future-ready customer service CRM platform. It is empowering organizations by helping them develop consistent, efficient, and responsive customer service models that will improve user experience, boost employee productivity, and promote end-customer retention for enterprises.
Powered by Oracle Cloud Expertise is achieved by OPN members who deploy solutions on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). OCI is a next-generation cloud that enables companies to run complex and demanding workloads at scale. OCI is an obvious choice for Path Infotech to move and modernize ServitiumCRM on the cloud. With OCI, ServitiumCRM’s customers will get the agility to scale without downtime, higher efficiency, and greater price performance backed by comprehensive SLAs, all the while leveraging OCI’s security-first approach.
Tarun Agarwal, Director Technology, Path Infotech, shares, “OCI supports high-volume, performance-intensive enterprise workloads. Whether you’re talking about databases or infrastructure, it offers customers ideal performance, security, and compliance, enabling them to reap the benefits of ServitiumCRM easily, and securely. We look forward to leveraging the power of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure to help fulfill the business goals of our customers. ServitiumCRM’s participation in Oracle Cloud Marketplace offers added value to enterprise customers, further extending our commitments.”
Vivek Gupta, Senior Director and Country Head, Oracle IaaS and PaaS Services, Oracle India said “Path Infotech has developed a transformative business offering with ServitiumCRM. Customers can now improve their end-user experience, achieve smoother processes and gain higher business outcomes. We are delighted to be part of Path Infotech’s growth journey and look forward to driving many more industry transformations.”
About Path Infotech
Path is a technology-led business solutions company offering digital transformation, foundational and sustenance services across industry domains. They bring the right blend of functional knowledge and technology excellence that empowers their customers to embrace automation, Cloud (IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS), mobility, analytics, enterprise applications, and cross-platform integration. As an Oracle Partner with an extensive experience of 3 decades in Oracle technology and deep technical expertise, Path delivers enhanced services to its customer base. They've been providing customized solutions and services to customers across industry verticals in the last few years on Oracle Cloud & Hybrid Cloud. To know more visit: www.pathinfotech.com
