According to CMi Global Dog Grooming Market Size, Forecast, Analysis & Share Surpass US$ 2.26 Bn By 2030, At 6.3% CAGR
The Dog Grooming Market was at US$ 1.18 Billion in 2021 and is growing to approx US$ 2.26 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR growth of 6.3% between 2022 and 2030.
The Global Dog Grooming Market was estimated at USD 1.18 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 2.26 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 6.3% between 2022 and 2030.”SANDY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the study, The Global Dog Grooming Market was estimated at USD 1.18 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 2.26 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 6.3% between 2022 and 2030.
— Custom Market Insights
Get a sample of the report: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=18653
Dog Grooming Market: Overview
The upkeep of an animal’s health and well-being is referred to as pet grooming. Shampoos and conditioners for washing pets, clippers and scissors for cutting and clipping nails, and combs and brushes for cleaning their hair are all basic pet grooming supplies. Additionally, there are items like toothpaste for brushing teeth and pet massage oils. The pet grooming industry is one of the smaller but well-established businesses that has shown constant financial growth over the past years.
Pet grooming is a crucial part of pet care because it reduces the risk of skin infections and increases skin breathing and hydration. To find early indicators of diseases and illnesses in pets, avoiding infections in delicate regions like the mouth, eyes, and ears is essential. To clean, condition, and deodorize the skin and hair of companion animals. Several medicated shampoos and targeted formulations for various skin-related issues, infections, and disorders exist. As more people throughout the world maintain dogs as pets, there is an increase in the need for dog grooming supplies. Since most people consider their dogs family members, they are often willing to spend more money on their pets’ grooming. In addition, consumers worldwide are getting increasingly familiar with the ingredients and chemicals used in pet shampoos and conditioners. Products for organic dog grooming thus have a sizable market.
Dog Grooming Market: Growth Drivers
The rise in the concept of pet parenting and the increase in pet owners’ disposable money are the primary factors driving the growth of the global dog grooming industry. In addition, the need for high-end pet food, accessories, and a variety of dog grooming services is propelling the market growth. The demand for such services is expanding due to both the growing relevance of pet health and welfare and the popularity of styling. Pet grooming keeps them clean and healthy and guards against illnesses, skin infections, and allergies. Additionally, the dog grooming industry’s rise is fueled by new fads, including bright highlights, dreadlocks, stenciled motifs, and placing pet fur on faces that are round or square.
The demand for dog grooming products is rising due to the widespread acceptance of dogs as pets in homes worldwide. More people are willing to spend more money on their dogs’ grooming since most people view their dogs as members of their families. Additionally, the rising popularity of dog shows, where dogs compete against one another based on their abilities and beauty, also contributes to increased demand for the products. Additionally, more individuals keep dogs as pets, especially in cities, to keep them company. In addition, since kids like playing with dogs, most parents choose to have one for their kids as a pet, and a grooming kit is one of the essential accessories they frequently purchase. Similarly, the rise of pet grooming shops, where owners bring their dogs to be washed, styled, and decorated, creates increased demand.
It is acknowledged that natural grooming products are a safe option. Nearly all pet owners are concerned about their pets’ security. They are looking for genuine items devoid of dangerous ingredients as a result. Additionally, they are looking for natural remedies free of components known to trigger allergic responses or harm animals in other ways. Dog owners tend to favor grooming products with a biological basis that improves a condition.
Inflammation and scratching of the skin are common problems for dog owners. For example, shampoos made with cheap synthetic chemicals can seriously dry up a dog’s skin and exacerbate irritation. Natural-based shampoos made with organic cleansing chemicals improve skin and coat health and lessen scratching. Customers are looking for natural grooming goods that align with their tastes.
Consumers are looking for more shampoos and body care products with natural ingredients as they are becoming more aware of the common harmful ingredients like alcohol, phosphates, sulfates, parabens, and dyes that can do to their skin and hair. They use the same criteria while selecting grooming supplies for their furry friends. Eco-friendly dog grooming supplies help to protect the environment. Therefore, the rising preference for natural grooming products is fueling the growth of the dog grooming market during the projected period.
Report URL: : https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/dog-grooming-market/
Key Insights:
A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Dog Grooming market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 6.3% over the forecast period (2022-2030).
B) In terms of revenue, the Dog Grooming market size was valued at around USD 1.18 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 2.26 Billion by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.
C) Lack of knowledge about dog grooming products, particularly among those residing in rural regions, restrains the market’s expansion.
D) For the projected period, pet adoption by childless or single parents is anticipated to present prospects for market expansion. Dog adoption has increased in metro cities by such people.
E) Starting a pet grooming business may be expensive. High-quality tools suitable for breeds of all sizes must be purchased and maintained for a professional dog groomer to succeed financially. Some items, such as tables and bathtubs, can cost hundreds or even thousands of dollars.
Press Release For Dog Grooming Market: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/press-releases/dog-grooming-market-size/
Regional Landscape
North America held a dominant position and is predicted to dominate during the forecast period in the dog grooming market. Due to the increased concern for the health and welfare of dogs, the dog owners in this area help to create more needs. Furthermore, the increasing usage of dogs to assist the elderly, the blind, and those with other physical incapacities also helps the product gain more significant popularity. Additionally, because of the high living level, more people are seeking out particular breeds of dogs from across the world, which has led to an increase in the product’s consumption as the number of dogs has increased. Moreover, as more pet owners choose to use premium services for their pets, it is predicted that the number of regular and periodic grooming visits will increase over time.
Get a sample of the report:https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=18653
Key Players
Wag Labs Inc.
Petsfolio
Pets At Home Inc.
Dogtopia Enterprises
Anvis Inc.
PetSmart LLC
Pooch Dog SPA
Paradise 4 Paws
PetBacker
Pawz & Company
Directly Purchase a Copy of the Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/checkout/?reportid=18653
The Dog Grooming Market is segmented as follows:
By Product
Conditioners & shampoos
Combs & brushes
Shear & trimming tools
Others
By Distribution Channel
Retail
E-commerce
By Geography
North America
The USA
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Philippines
Rest of Asia-pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East and Africa
GCC
North Africa
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Get a sample of the report: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=18653
Take a Look at our other Reports:
Global Electric Brake Booster Market 2022–2030 : https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/electric-brake-booster-market/
Global PUR Adhesive in Electronics Market 2022–2030 : https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/pur-adhesive-in-electronics-market/
Global Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market 2022 – 2030 : https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/electric-vehicle-charging-station-market/
Global Electric Vehicle Actuator Market 2022–2030 : https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/electric-vehicle-actuator-market/
Global Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Market : https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/electric-vehicle-supply-equipment-market/
About Us
Custom Market Insights is a market research and advisory company delivering business insights and market research reports to large, small, and medium-scale enterprises. We assist clients with strategies and business policies and regularly work towards achieving sustainable growth in their respective domains.
Custom Market Insights provides a one-stop solution for data collection to investment advice. The expert analysis of our company digs out essential factors that help to understand the significance and impact of market dynamics. The professional experts apply clients inside on the aspects such as strategies for future estimation fall, forecasting or opportunity to grow, and consumer survey.
Get a sample of the report:https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=18653
Contact Us
Joel John
Custom Market Insights
+1 801-639-9061
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube