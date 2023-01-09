According to CMi Global Cardiac Catheters Market Size, Forecast, Analysis & Share Surpass US$ 25.5 Billion By 2030
The Global Cardiac Catheters Market was estimated at USD 13.5 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 25.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 7.65% between 2022 and 2030. ”SANDY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the study, The Global Cardiac Catheters Market was estimated at USD 13.5 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 25.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 7.65% between 2022 and 2030.
Cardiac Catheters Market: Overview
Cardiac catheters are instruments used for heart valve analysis or for directing and visualizing the coronary arteries. The product is a thin, flexible tube that guides equipment through the body’s blood arteries during cardiovascular treatments like angioplasty and stenting. Since they offer a less invasive interventional method than open surgery, cardiac catheters are in great demand.
Cardiac catheters are long, thin, flexible tubes inserted into blood vessels in the arms, neck, or groin and then transported to the heart for therapeutic and diagnostic treatments.
The ageing population and rise in heart disease prevalence are anticipated to fuel market expansion. Technological developments also stimulate the market. Due to an increase in the majority of heart ailments, cardiovascular issues brought on by altered lifestyle patterns, poor dietary practices, and excessive alcohol and cigarette use, the market for cardiac catheters is multiplying. This has further resulted in artery obstruction and stroke, which necessitated surgery. Market share for cardiac catheters will increase as less invasive treatments with improved medical imaging become more popular.
Along with technological advancements and improvements in sensor technology, the rising need for interventional cardiac catheterization will further support market trends for cardiac catheters. However, constraints, including a shortage of qualified personnel, are anticipated to impede market expansion. During the analysis period, increased R&D and significant investments in healthcare are expected to present new possibilities.
Cardiac Catheters Market: Growth Drivers
There are many different types of cardiac catheters available depending on the complexity of the cardiac problem, which increases the surgeon’s effectiveness. The cardiovascular devices industry is growing significantly due to the rising number of patients with cardiac disorders and the increasing prevalence of unhealthy lifestyles. Additionally, the market for cardiac catheters is expected to develop more throughout the projected period due to technological advancements.
One of the significant concerns in the world’s emerging nations is the growing elderly population. The incidence of chronic illnesses in older people, such as aortic disease, venous thromboembolism, peripheral arterial disease, etc., is also expected to increase throughout the forecast period, driving the expansion of the catheter market. Geriatric populations are growing at an unprecedented rate in Asia Pacific, where there are most of them.
Diabetes is caused by adopting unhealthy habits, including smoking, inactivity, and poor food. One of the main techniques used to treat cardiovascular disorders is Percutaneous Coronary Intervention (PCI), which includes cardiac catheterization, angioplasty, and other treatments. One of the necessary components for these operations is cardiac catheters. It is employed for device insertion and opening clogged arteries. Increasing diabetes incidences are anticipated to drive up demand for cardiac catheters over the projected period since diabetes is one of the main factors that initiate cardiovascular illnesses.
Moreover, significant genetic alterations and a sedentary lifestyle are the leading causes of type I and II diabetes. Monogenic diabetes is mainly developed owing to mutations in a single gene. Most of the time, these alterations are passed down via families, although gene mutations occasionally occur after birth. The bulk of the altered genes reduce the pancreas’ degree of functioning, raising the chance of developing diabetes. Young adult diabetes with maturity-onset and neonatal diabetes are the two most prevalent monogenic diabetes. Diabetes in newborns often develops throughout the first six months of life. Additionally, diabetes is brought on by adopting unhealthy behaviours, including smoking, inactivity, and poor food.
Key Insights:
A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Cardiac Catheters market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 7.65% over the forecast period (2022-2030).
B) In terms of revenue, the Cardiac Catheters market size was valued at around USD 13.5 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 25.5 Billion by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.
C) An increase in hospital-acquired infections based on catheters is restraining the growth of the cardiac catheter market during the forecast period.
D) During the analysis period, it is anticipated that increased R&D and significant investments in healthcare would present new opportunities.
E) The hefty price of cutting-edge catheters could impede industry expansion. Novel catheters are needed for catheterization operations on an increasing number of patients with cardiovascular and chronic disorders, including urine bladder, renal failure, coronary heart disease, etc.
Regional Landscape
North America held a dominant position and is predicted to dominate during the forecast period in the cardiac catheter market due to the rising frequency of heart illnesses caused by regional changes in lifestyle and technology. The development of cutting-edge treatments, some supportive reimbursement policies, and the existence of many significant market participants are predicted to fuel the regional market. Additionally, this area is overseen by regulatory authorities that have legislation governing the payment for cardiac interventional treatments.
Key Players
Abbott Laboratories
Boston Scientific Corporation
Bard Medical
Braun Melsungen AG
Teleflex Incorporated
Johnson & Johnson
Medtronic Inc.
Becton Dickinson and Company
Edwards Lifesciences Corp.
Vascular Solutions Inc.
The Cardiac Catheters Market is segmented as follows:
By Product
Electrophysiology Catheters
PTCA Balloons Catheters
IVUS Catheters
PTA Balloons Catheters
Others
By End User
Hospitals
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Clinics
By Geography
North America
The USA
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Philippines
Rest of Asia-pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East and Africa
GCC
North Africa
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
