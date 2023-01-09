According to CMi Global Cardiac Catheters Market Size, Forecast, Analysis & Share Surpass US$ 25.5 Billion By 2030

Custom Market Insights

Cardiac Catheters Market was at US$ 13.5 Billion in 2021 and is growing to approx US$ 25.5 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR growth of 7.65% between 2022 and 2030.

The Global Cardiac Catheters Market was estimated at USD 13.5 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 25.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 7.65% between 2022 and 2030. ” — Custom Market Insights