Hydroplane Ltd. and CRASAR Honored During Women in Emerging Aviation Technologies Awards
Outstanding companies innovating and using drones for good are recognized during live ceremony at CES Event in Las VegasCHICAGO , IL, USA, January 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Women and Drones congratulates energy storage technology company Hydroplane Ltd. as well as the Center for Robot-Assisted Search and Rescue (CRASAR). Both received Outstanding Company honors during the Women in Emerging Aviation Technologies Awards. The ceremony took place Friday evening January 6th, 2023 during the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.
Hydroplane Ltd. has been named recipient of the Titan Aviation Company Innovation Award for work developing key energy storage technologies to bring emission free flight to planet earth. The Innovation Award recognizes a company that actively encourages and inspires women to disrupt and innovate within the industry, as well as have women engaged in key roles within the organization. Hydroplane is led by Dr. Anita Sengupta, a globally renown former NASA aerospace engineer who, among other things, led the development of the supersonic parachute that landed the NASA Curiosity Rover on Mars, as well as the ion propulsion system that sent the NASA Dawn Spacecraft to the Main Asteroid Belt.
As the oldest institution devoted to promoting the use of ground, marine and aerial unmanned systems for public safety, CRASAR is recipient of the FoxFury Company Spotlight on Drones for Good Award. The award recognizes work that contributes to the positive public perception of drones, while also fostering a culture of female empowerment and inclusiveness where women are engaged in leadership positions. Dr. Robin Murphy is a founding member of CRASAR and has pioneered the field of disaster robotics, writing the award-winning textbook Disaster Robotics. Since 2001, CRASAR trained volunteers have assisted incident command at over 30 disasters as well as developed and taught classes in robotics for emergency response and public safety for over 1,000 members of 30 agencies from seven countries.
About the Women in Emerging Aviation Technologies Awards
Since 2017 Women and Drones has recognized the trailblazers, innovators, mentors, and business leaders who are making significant contributions to the UAS/AAM industry. Each year the company runs a global search for the women and organizations who are inspiring innovations and solutions, positively shaping the public perceptions of UAS/AAM technology, empowering more women to enter the industry as well as advocating for more inclusive practices in STEM and aviation. The individual awards are designed to acknowledge and inspire women who are driving change and leading the drone industry closer to gender parity. The company awards acknowledge organizations that in their pursuit of excellence, embrace diversity and have a culture of inclusiveness.
