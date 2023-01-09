Ten Honored as Women To Watch in Emerging Aviation Technologies

Women in Emerging Aviation Technologies Awards Honorees including Ten Women to Watch

Awards ceremony held during day two of CES 2023 in Las Vegas

CHICAGO, IL, USA, January 9, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ten women who've made significant contributions to the future of aviation have been honored during the Women in Emerging Aviation Technologies Awards. Their names were announced during a live ceremony that took place Friday evening January 6th as part of the Consumer Electronics Show. The individual awards are designed to acknowledge and inspire women who are driving change and leading the industry closer to gender parity. Their contributions include inspiring innovations and solutions, leading people and leading companies, positively shaping the public perceptions of drones, empowering more women to enter the industry as well as advocating for more inclusive practices in STEM and aviation. Congratulations to the following Women to Watch in Emerging Aviation Technologies honorees:Niharika Kolte Alekar of IndiaFounder - Volar Alta - Drone Tech SolutionsEntrepreneurship Category, Sponsored by SprightDiana Cooper of the United StatesGlobal Head of Policy & Regulations at SupernalLeadership Category, Sponsored by Sabrewing Aircraft CompanyMiriam Foxx of the United StatesCaptain, Investigations Division at Chula Vista Police DepartmentPublic Safety Category, Sponsored by Fox Flight TeamBaisali Ghosh of IndiaMarcom Manager at FlytBase Inc.AI/Autonomy CategoryRyan Grieves of the United StatesFPV Drone PilotDrone Sports CategoryLexie Janson of PolandPersonal Aerial Vehicle Test Pilot for AirspeederTrailblazer CategoryJoan Li of AustraliaEarth Observation Data ScientistGeographic Information System (GIS) CategoryWendy Ljungren of the United StatesFounder of Anzen UnmannedEngineering Category, Sponsored by MetisNdapile Mkuwu of MalawiCertified Drone Pilot, GIS Analyst, GeologistEducation CategoryJoanna Steidle of the United StatesDrone Pilot - Artist & FPV / Owner-Hamptons Drone ImagesVisual Arts Category, Sponsored by On The Go VideoThe honorees were chosen by a distinguished panel of judges from numerous nominations received by Women and Drones . More information about each honoree can be found by visiting Women in Emerging Aviation Technologies Awards.About the Women in Emerging Aviation Technologies AwardsSince 2017 Women and Drones has recognized the trailblazers, innovators, mentors, and business leaders who are making significant contributions to the UAS/AAM industry. Each year the company runs a global search for the women and organizations who are inspiring innovations and solutions, positively shaping the public perceptions of UAS/AAM technology, empowering more women to enter the industry as well as advocating for more inclusive practices in STEM and aviation. The individual awards are designed to acknowledge and inspire women who are driving change and leading the drone industry closer to gender parity. The company awards acknowledge organizations that in their pursuit of excellence, embrace diversity and have a culture of inclusiveness.

