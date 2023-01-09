Ten Honored as Women To Watch in Emerging Aviation Technologies
Awards ceremony held during day two of CES 2023 in Las VegasCHICAGO, IL, USA, January 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ten women who've made significant contributions to the future of aviation have been honored during the Women in Emerging Aviation Technologies Awards. Their names were announced during a live ceremony that took place Friday evening January 6th as part of the Consumer Electronics Show. The individual awards are designed to acknowledge and inspire women who are driving change and leading the industry closer to gender parity. Their contributions include inspiring innovations and solutions, leading people and leading companies, positively shaping the public perceptions of drones, empowering more women to enter the industry as well as advocating for more inclusive practices in STEM and aviation. Congratulations to the following Women to Watch in Emerging Aviation Technologies honorees:
Niharika Kolte Alekar of India
Founder - Volar Alta - Drone Tech Solutions
Entrepreneurship Category, Sponsored by Spright
Diana Cooper of the United States
Global Head of Policy & Regulations at Supernal
Leadership Category, Sponsored by Sabrewing Aircraft Company
Miriam Foxx of the United States
Captain, Investigations Division at Chula Vista Police Department
Public Safety Category, Sponsored by Fox Flight Team
Baisali Ghosh of India
Marcom Manager at FlytBase Inc.
AI/Autonomy Category
Ryan Grieves of the United States
FPV Drone Pilot
Drone Sports Category
Lexie Janson of Poland
Personal Aerial Vehicle Test Pilot for Airspeeder
Trailblazer Category
Joan Li of Australia
Earth Observation Data Scientist
Geographic Information System (GIS) Category
Wendy Ljungren of the United States
Founder of Anzen Unmanned
Engineering Category, Sponsored by Metis
Ndapile Mkuwu of Malawi
Certified Drone Pilot, GIS Analyst, Geologist
Education Category
Joanna Steidle of the United States
Drone Pilot - Artist & FPV / Owner-Hamptons Drone Images
Visual Arts Category, Sponsored by On The Go Video
The honorees were chosen by a distinguished panel of judges from numerous nominations received by Women and Drones. More information about each honoree can be found by visiting Women in Emerging Aviation Technologies Awards.
About the Women in Emerging Aviation Technologies Awards
Since 2017 Women and Drones has recognized the trailblazers, innovators, mentors, and business leaders who are making significant contributions to the UAS/AAM industry. Each year the company runs a global search for the women and organizations who are inspiring innovations and solutions, positively shaping the public perceptions of UAS/AAM technology, empowering more women to enter the industry as well as advocating for more inclusive practices in STEM and aviation. The individual awards are designed to acknowledge and inspire women who are driving change and leading the drone industry closer to gender parity. The company awards acknowledge organizations that in their pursuit of excellence, embrace diversity and have a culture of inclusiveness.
Media Contact
Women and Drones
Media@womenanddrones.com
Women to Watch in Emerging Aviation Technolgies