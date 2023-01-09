Rescue 2000 Brings Hope and Assistance to Struggling Families in Bali and Beyond
ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rescue 2000, a US-registered charity and 501c3 organization, is dedicated to rebuilding communities and bringing hope to those living in poverty. Founded by Cristobal Araya, whose father has spent the last 23 years feeding the homeless in Atlanta, GA, Rescue 2000 is driven by a desire to provide love and support to those in need.
Inspired by his father's legacy, Araya founded Rescue 2000 three years ago when he found himself locked down in Bali during the Covid-19 pandemic. As the country’s tourism trade crashed, sending thousands below the poverty line, Araya felt compelled to make a change in the lives of the families he saw each day. Since its inception, Rescue 2000 has provided food packages to over 4,000 families, built 17 homes for people living in dangerous conditions, and distributed numerous water filters that ensure access to clean drinking water.
In 2023, Rescue 2000 will expand its efforts to Latin America and the Middle East, with the goal of building 30 homes and providing food assistance to 5,000 families. The organization is also working on a documentary with Karmagawa to share the impact of its work and is collaborating with OpBlue to provide Sawyer water filters to families in need.
The team at Rescue 2000, made up of four young men aged 20-28, is focused on connecting donors with the people they are helping by sharing stories through a stunning Instagram feed. Short videos convey the new-found hope that Rescue 2000's work has brought to the people of Bali, while captivating portraits capture the emotions and struggles these individuals have faced along the way.
Every donation and act of support makes a difference. Join the Rescue 2000 community and make a positive impact today. To learn more about Rescue 2000 and how you can take part in bringing help and hope to people in dire need, visit their website or follow them on Instagram.
